Passaic County Man Sentenced to 144 Months for Fentanyl Analogue Distribution and Money Laundering Conspiracies

A Passaic County man was sentenced to 144 months’ imprisonment for his role as a member of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl analogues.

