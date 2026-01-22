Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,809 in the last 365 days.

Atlanta heroin kingpin sentenced to federal prison after record-setting seizures

Antonio DaShawn Daniels, a/k/a “Freckleface Shawn,” a/k/a “Pecas,” who was convicted at trial in June of 2025, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, and for possessing 40 firearms in his Atlanta stash house. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Atlanta heroin kingpin sentenced to federal prison after record-setting seizures

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.