Atlanta heroin kingpin sentenced to federal prison after record-setting seizures

Antonio DaShawn Daniels, a/k/a “Freckleface Shawn,” a/k/a “Pecas,” who was convicted at trial in June of 2025, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, and for possessing 40 firearms in his Atlanta stash house.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.