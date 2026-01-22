Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,809 in the last 365 days.

Cleveland Man Sentenced to Nearly 16 Years in Prison After Feds Seized Fentanyl and Cocaine in His “Nana’s” Basement

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a fentanyl and cocaine drug trafficking ring which he helped operate out of his grandmother’s basement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cleveland Man Sentenced to Nearly 16 Years in Prison After Feds Seized Fentanyl and Cocaine in His “Nana’s” Basement

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.