Federal Inmate Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Ocala, Florida – Edwin Tollinchi-Rodriguez (40, Indiana) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to 10 years in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Tollinchi pleaded guilty on September 22, 2025.

