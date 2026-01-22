Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,809 in the last 365 days.

Guatemalan National Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Reentry and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Ocala, Florida – Jairon Michael Juarez-Gomez (36, Guatemala) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to 18 months in federal prison for illegal reentry by a previously deported alien and failure to register as a sex offender. Juarez entered a guilty plea on October 22, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Guatemalan National Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Reentry and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.