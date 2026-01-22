Guatemalan National Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Reentry and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Ocala, Florida – Jairon Michael Juarez-Gomez (36, Guatemala) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to 18 months in federal prison for illegal reentry by a previously deported alien and failure to register as a sex offender. Juarez entered a guilty plea on October 22, 2025.

