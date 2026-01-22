City of Little Rock Partners with NexusIntell to Modernize 80+ Years of Municipal Records with AI

Extracting zoning data in seconds

Unlock the value of data that has been locked away in static files for decades

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NexusIntell, an MBE-certified government technology firm, today announced a strategic partnership with the City of Little Rock, Arkansas. The city has selected NexusIntell’s AI-powered conversational engine to digitize, index, and analyze over eight decades of municipal records, transforming static PDF archives into a searchable, interactive intelligence system.As municipalities across the country face the " Silver Tsunami "- a wave of retirements among senior clerks and planners—institutional knowledge is increasingly at risk of being lost. NexusIntell addresses this crisis by ingesting unindexed ordinances, zoning codes, amendments, and regulations dating back to the 1940s and making them instantly retrievable through a secure chat interface."We are thrilled to welcome the City of Little Rock as our foundational partner," said David Bissainthe, Founder of NexusIntell. "For decades, city staff have had to spend weeks manually searching through boxes of paper or scanned PDFs to trace the history of a zoning amendment. With NexusIntell, we are turning that weeks-long process into a 20-second query. We aren’t just digitizing paper; we are restoring institutional memory."The partnership enables Little Rock city staff to execute complex comparative analysis in seconds. By using NexusIntell’s proprietary Conversational Intelligence Engine, officials can instantly compare regulations from 1945 against current 2024 standards, ensuring accurate decision-making for new developments and faster response times for constituent inquiries."Modernizing our city’s infrastructure goes beyond paving roads; it means modernizing how we access our own history," said Abdoul Kabaou, Chief Information Officer for the City of Little Rock. "NexusIntell’s technology will allow us to unlock the value of data that has been locked away in static files for generations, ensuring our team can operate with greater speed and accuracy than ever before."NexusIntell is a member of the GovAI Coalition, a network of over 700 local government agencies committed to the responsible use of AI in the public sector. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the adoption of purpose-built AI for local government efficiency.NexusIntell by Analytics Intell is a Pre-Seed, MBE-certified government technology company based in New York City. We transform decades of municipal records - ordinances, zoning, amendments, and regulations - into a searchable, conversational intelligence engine. Our platform enables public sector staff to execute complex comparative analysis in seconds, restoring institutional memory and accelerating city governance.Our key areas of expertise include:- Dark‑Data Activation: Digitization/OCR + vector indexing of ordinances, zoning, amendments, minutes, resolutions, permits, maps, scans, audio / video transcripts.- Conversational Intelligence: Natural‑language Q&A with cited answers; cross‑repository federated search.- FOIA/Records Workbench: Intake, discovery, deduplication, bulk redaction, legal hold, responsive set export (PDF/A), requester packet assembly.- Governed AI: Role‑based policies, audit logs, PII detection, redaction review, LGS‑1 record‑series alignment, retention/disposition assistance and,- Security & Compliance Enablement: Encryption, key management, immutable storage options, NIST 800‑53 control alignment, WCAG‑aware interfaces

