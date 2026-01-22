Submit Release
Armed Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison

Jacksonville, Florida – Thomas Edgar Hall (36, Jacksonville) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger to 14 years in federal prison for multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Hall pleaded guilty on July 8, 2025. U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

