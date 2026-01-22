New Year's holiday impaired driving enforcement operation yields 2 DUIs, 76 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation between Dec. 31, 2025, and Sunday, Jan. 4, resulted in 387 traffic stops, two impaired driving arrests, and 76 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 79 citations for other offenses and made eight other arrests.

The task force issued 209 warnings during the five-day operation and issued six seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

In 2025, the Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested 55 impaired drivers, wrote 744 speeding citations and made 2,617 traffic stops during eight enforcement operations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: