GBAC Launches Quantum Strategic Intelligence (QSI) — A Sovereignty Standard for the Quantum‑AI Era

Open Sovereignty Standard converting quantum and agentic‑AI risk into boardroom decisions and national policy; calls for cross‑sector pilots.

Risk is shifting fast from math to quantum physics. QSI lets boards and sovereigns add a sovereignty‑grade governance layer to existing ERM—fast, auditable, and non‑disruptive.”” — Prof. Yusuf Azizullah GBAC -Boardroomeducation.com CEO

DAVOS‑KLOSTERS, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Board Advisors Corp (GBAC), a U.S.‑based governance advisory firm, and BoardroomEducation.com today launched Quantum Strategic Intelligence (QSI) at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Framed as a Sovereignty Standard, QSI is an open governance architecture that translates quantum physics and agentic‑AI risk into boardroom decisions and national policy. QSI is designed to extend and interoperate with existing risk frameworks including COSO, COBIT, and NIST.Completing the Governance PictureFor decades, COSO and COBIT have anchored enterprise integrity. Those frameworks were built for a classical, process‑centric world. QSI does not replace them; it completes them by adding the policy, physics, and sovereignty dimensions required for the Quantum‑AI age. QSI provides a clear path from boardroom strategy to auditable controls and national policy.From Math‑Based to Physics‑Based SecurityClassical encryption depends on mathematical hardness. Quantum computing will make many of those assumptions obsolete, creating a “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL)” threat where data exfiltrated today can be decrypted tomorrow. QSI promotes Physics‑Based Defense, including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) , which uses quantum states to detect interception and preserve secrecy in ways mathematics alone cannot.A Layered, Audience‑Targeted ArchitectureQSI is published as an open standard with multiple constructs so organizations and states can adopt the level of rigor they require:Sovereignty Standard for Governments and Central BanksMandates geopatriation of critical compute and data, supply‑chain audits for quantum inputs, and legal/regulatory guardrails to preserve national autonomy. Treats compute and data as national infrastructure—digital food security for the 21st century.Strategic Layer for Ministers and C‑SuiteExecutive playbooks, scenario planning, and the Mosca Metric to convert quantum risk into solvency‑grade decisions. Analogy: adding a strategic weather radar to a ship’s navigation system.QSI Overlay for Executives and AdvisorsNon‑disruptive policy and control mappings that sit on top of COSO, COBIT, and NIST to surface quantum and agentic‑AI exposures without replacing existing ERM investments.Governance Module for Audit Committees and ImplementersAuditable controls, circuit‑breaker specifications, and compliance templates that integrate with board reporting and audit cycles.Risk Adapter for Tech Partners and IntegratorsVendor‑neutral APIs, crypto‑agility playbooks, and integration patterns for cloud and vendor ecosystems to enable rapid, low‑risk transitions.Operational Addendum for Practitioners and AuditorsRunbooks, test plans, and implementation guidance for QKD, agentic‑AI governance, and supply‑chain resilience.Practical Board ToolsCircuit Breakers for Agentic AI — Physical and procedural disconnects that stop autonomous agents when they exceed predefined thresholds, preventing runaway actions and systemic cascades.Mosca Metric — Board‑Ready Exposure Check — A solvency check that compares data lifespan plus migration time against time until current encryption is expected to be vulnerable. If the sum of data lifespan and migration time exceeds the time until encryption breaks, the dataset is exposed and remediation is required. (See Note to Editors for a clear, step‑by‑step example.)Crypto‑Agility Playbook — Procedures to swap encryption standards with minimal downtime and operational risk.Sovereign Resilience and Supply Chain Stress TestingQSI’s Sovereignty Standard prescribes the “Wassenaar Minus One” Audit, a stress test for national supply chains that evaluates resilience against export controls on critical quantum inputs (for example, isotopes and dilution refrigerators). The framework ensures national programs can survive geopolitical friction and maintain operational sovereignty.Call to ActionGBAC invites a cross‑sector coalition to operationalize QSI. Standards bodies (ISO, NIST, WEF), national regulators and central banks, the Big 4 audit firms, major cloud and technology providers, security vendors, and industry consortia are asked to join a QSI Adoption Pact to run pilots, validate interoperability, and harmonize policy within a 6–9 month window. GBAC will coordinate pilot playbooks, interoperability tests, and a public‑private roadmap to scale the Sovereignty Standard globally.About GBACGlobal Board Advisors Corp (GBAC) is a U.S.‑based governance authority for the Quantum‑AI age. GBAC helps boards, ministers, and regulators move from strategic awareness to operational sovereignty through policy‑grade frameworks, auditable modules, and practical implementation guidance.ContactDavos Press Office, GBACEmail: Ya@globalboardadvisors.comMedia Contact: Prof. Yusuf Azizullah +1) 571-277-0642Website: www.boardroomeducation.com Note to Editors Glossary and Mosca Metric ExampleQSI (Quantum Strategic Intelligence) — Governance architecture for quantum and agentic‑AI risk.Sovereignty Standard — Policy‑grade layer ensuring national control of critical data and compute.QRI (Quantum Readiness Index) — 0–100 maturity score for quantum risk preparedness.HNDL (Harvest Now, Decrypt Later) — Data exfiltration today, decryption tomorrow.QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) — Physics‑based key exchange using photons; tamper‑evident by design.Agentic AI — Autonomous systems that take actions (e.g., trades, code changes).Crypto‑Agility — Ability to swap encryption standards without service interruption.Mosca Metric Explained in Plain TextPurpose: Convert abstract quantum risk into a single, board‑level solvency check.Formula (plain text): Data Lifespan + Migration Time > Time Until Encryption Breaks.Definitions:Data Lifespan: Remaining time the data must stay confidential (months/years).Migration Time: Estimated time to migrate, re‑encrypt, or remediate the data (procurement, integration, testing, cutover).Time Until Encryption Breaks: Estimated time until current encryption is vulnerable to quantum decryption (use threat intelligence; be conservative if uncertain).Interpretation: If Data Lifespan + Migration Time is greater than Time Until Encryption Breaks, the dataset is exposed and remediation is required.Board Example: Data Lifespan = 36 months; Migration Time = 12 months; Time Until Encryption Breaks = 30 months → 36 + 12 = 48 > 30 → action required.

Davos 2026: GBAC Unveils QSI — Fiduciary Physics vs Math (Updating COSO & NIST)

