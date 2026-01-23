CertiK Sets Sights on Becoming the First Publicly Traded Company in Web3 Infrastructure

DAVOS , SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CertiK, the largest Web3 security services provider, has set its sights on becoming the first publicly traded company in Web3 infrastructure. This roadmap toward a public listing is bolstered by a recent landmark investment from Binance, which established the global exchange as CertiK’s largest investor to date.CertiK is leveraging its investments and partnerships to accelerate the development of its product, focusing on scaling services for institutional clients. Central to this effort is Skynet Enterprise, CertiK’s enterprise-grade security platform built to meet the transparency, risk visibility, and data quality requirements of large institutions and regulators.Recognizing that Web3 is a nascent technology, CertiK is working closely with several regulatory bodies to implement Skynet Enterprise. By utilizing on-chain monitoring technology, Skynet Enterprise provides real-time alerting systems and dashboards that allow regulators to monitor security incidents firsthand. By delivering these tailored insights of real-time risk changes and ecosystem trends, CertiK is helping to build a more transparent, traceable, and resilient digital asset market.CertiK is simultaneously advancing its institutional-grade auditing services, the core methodology of which involves the application of Formal Verification powered by the proprietary Spoq engine, a highly automated framework designed to dramatically reduce the proof effort required for system software. Validated by research in OSDI 2023 and ASPLOS 2026, this engine integrates AI technology to improve the scalability and execution efficiency of formal verification, delivering the high-level mathematical security required by risk-averse institutional clients.“Taking CertiK public is a natural next step as we continue scaling our products and technology. Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening the trust, security, and transparency that regulators, institutions, and users expect from the Web3 ecosystem,” said Ronghui Gu, Co-Founder and CEO of CertiK.With more than 5,000 enterprise clients, over $600 billion in assets secured, and more than 180,000 vulnerabilities detected to date, CertiK has become synonymous with security, reliability, and technical rigor. Backed by top-tier investors and valued at more than $2 billion, CertiK is now entering the next stage of its growth with a strong foundation and clear vision to go public.About CertiKCertiK is the largest Web3 security services provider, utilizing industry-leading formal verification technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in December 2017 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with more than 5,000 enterprise clients, secured over $600 billion worth of digital assets, and detected more than 180,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Its clients include industry-leading projects such as Binance, Ethereum Foundation, BNB Chain, Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, and TON.Since its inception, CertiK has secured investments from 12 top-tier funds, including Sequoia, Coatue, Goldman Sachs, Shunwei Capital and Insight Partners, with a valuation of more than $2 billion.FollowX ( https://x.com/CertiK ),LinkedIn (linkedin.com/business-manager-api/bzmEnterpriseAccessCookie/company/certik)Telegram ( https://t.me/CertiKCommunity Discord ( https://discord.com/invite/S5YbXrSgEA

