Luxury Property Care Saves Palm Beach Property Owner Thousands by Successfully Challenging City Violation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Property Care, a premier luxury property management company serving South Florida and Palm Beach County, successfully resolved a city code enforcement violation for a property located at, Riviera Beach FL, saving the property owner $3,000 in unnecessary expenses and preventing potential fines.The property owner received a city violation (Case Saved in the system) citing overgrown trees and was given a 72-hour window by a city inspector to correct the issue. A third-party vendor initially quoted $3,000 to perform the required work.Upon receiving the notice, Luxury Property Care acted immediately. The same day the violation was issued, the company dispatched a vendor to inspect the property and conducted a full review of the situation. Their investigation determined that the trees cited in the violation were not located on the owner’s property line, meaning the issue was not the owner’s legal responsibility.Luxury Property Care formally challenged the violation with the City of Riviera Beach, providing documentation and evidence to support their findings. As a result, the city removed the violation entirely, and no work was required.“This is a perfect example of why experienced, hands-on property management matters,” said a representative from Luxury Property Care. “Instead of automatically paying thousands of dollars, we took the time to review the facts, communicate with the city, and protect our client’s interests.”The owner expressed deep gratitude for the outcome, noting that the proactive response and expertise of Luxury Property Care prevented unnecessary costs and stress.Additional Case Demonstrates Rapid Compliance and Cost ReductionIn a separate Riviera Beach incident, Luxury Property Care again demonstrated its effectiveness when a property received a city notice related to illegal dumping, with a potential open violation of $1,500.After receiving the notice, the company immediately responded within the required 72-hour compliance window, dispatching a vendor the same day. Luxury Property Care quickly identified the party responsible for the illegal dumping and worked with the city to resolve the issue.As a result, the violation was closed promptly, and what could have escalated into significant fines was reduced to a $125 service call fee. Both the property owner and tenants were extremely pleased that the responsible party was properly identified and held accountable.Setting the Standard for Luxury Property Management in South FloridaLuxury Property Care specializes in proactive, detail-driven property management solutions designed to protect high-value residential and investment properties. Their approach focuses on fast response times, regulatory expertise, cost control, and owner advocacy, ensuring peace of mind for property owners throughout Palm Beach County and South Florida.“These outcomes reflect our commitment to treating every property as if it were our own,” the company added. “Our goal is always to minimize risk, reduce expenses, and deliver exceptional service.”About Luxury Property CareLuxury Property Care is a full-service luxury property management company serving South Florida, including Palm Beach County. The company provides comprehensive management solutions, including property inspections, vendor coordination, compliance management, tenant relations, and owner representation.For more information, visit https://luxurypropertycare.com

