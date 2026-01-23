Gravie showcases innovation in employer-sponsored health benefits ahead of World Economic Forum

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravie, one of the nation's fastest growing health benefits innovators, will take the global stage next month as CEO Steve Wolin joins other industry leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.His appearance comes at a pivotal moment for US small and midsize employers, as millions of American workers are facing significant increases to their healthcare costs in 2026 if the government opts not to extend premium subsidies for ACA health plans. Gravie’s innovations are positioned to be a central part of that conversation, as the company continues its focus to reimagine the employer-sponsored health insurance market.“Small and midsize companies are at the end of their rope with traditional health insurance,” said Wolin. “In an industry dominated by a handful of players whose business models no longer support the needs of small and midsize firms, Gravie is focused on creating solutions that make coverage sustainable, equitable, and truly useful for employees.”For more than a decade, Gravie has pioneered solutions that blend technology, service, and flexible plan design to meet the realities facing SMBs. Their Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) platform has emerged as a defining advancement in the benefits landscape, giving employers predictable cost control while empowering employees to choose the marketplace plan that works best for them.ICHRA adoption grew 52% in 2024, with participation projected to reach 11 million by 2029—a trend Gravie helped catalyze long before federal policy enabled broader adoption. The company complements its ICHRA offering with level-funded health plans, including its flagship Comfort plan, which eliminates copays and deductibles on common services and reduces financial barriers to care.“We’re seeing interest from counties, school districts, healthcare systems, and service industries alike,” noted Mimi Sibley, General Manager of Gravie ICHRA™. “The demand is clear—the market is ready for options that work better for everyone.”As Wolin prepares to highlight Gravie’s innovations at Davos, Gravie remains focused on addressing the affordability crisis confronting SMBs and their employees. The company’s continued growth signals a future where employers of all sizes can offer high-quality benefits—without being constrained by the complexity and administrative burden that have long defined traditional insurance models.About GravieFounded in 2013, Gravie is the only health benefits administrator offering level-funded health plans and an ICHRA solution to small and midsize businesses. It’s redefining health benefits in the small and midsize market with an innovative approach to group health plans and ICHRAs, offering unique plan design, more support and better cost predictability. Learn more at gravie.com.

