Dylan Narang’s Award-Winning Indie Comedy 'TAPAWINGO' Lands Guild of Music Supervisors Award Nomination

"Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, nominated for Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films at the 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Saturday, February 28, 2026 Dylan K. Narang, the director of "Tapawingo," nominated for Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films at the 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Saturday, February 28, 2026 "Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, nominated for Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films at the 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Saturday, February 28, 2026(L-R: Dylan Narang, director of "Tapawingo," Gina Gershon, and Jon Heder) "Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, nominated for Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films at the 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Saturday, February 28, 2026(L-R: Jon Heder as Nate Skoog and Jay Pichardo as Will Luna) "Tapawingo," directed by Dylan K. Narang, nominated for Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films at the 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Saturday, February 28, 2026 (L-R: Chad Dukes as Nelson Tarwater and Billy Zane as Stoney Tarwater)

Dylan Narang’s Tapawingo earns a GMS Award nomination for Best Music Supervision (Low-Budget), honoring Jacob Yoffee, Jody Friedman, and Cyrus Paul Ghazizadeh.

The music in Tapawingo not only provides tone, but also provides insight into the characters’ minds, their goals, and their backgrounds. I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish.” — Dylan K. Narang, Director of "Tapawingo"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director/writer Dylan Narang’s multi-award-winning indie comedy Tapawingo, tapped as a spiritual successor to Napoleon Dynamite, has received a Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Award nomination for Best Music Supervision in Low-Budget Films.The nomination recognizes music supervisors Jacob Yoffee, Jody Friedman, and Cyrus Paul Ghazizadeh for shaping the film’s musical identity—choices that help define rhythm, tone, and character across the story. In the low-budget category, music supervision is often a high-wire exercise: balancing taste, story function, and rights-clearance realities while still delivering a cohesive sonic world.Currently available on all major streaming platforms in the United States, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Tapawingo follows Nate and Will - just two cool dudes who kill time between the local rec center and the Elk’s Lodge to take in a few hours of bingo. The beer is plentiful, and the crowd is wild… well, old, but wild. When they are not hanging loose, they are training for the day they finally get the call to save nuns from rogue contras, or maybe rescue orphans from the Red Army Tiger Force. Whatever the mission, they will be ready. Until then, you can find them at their de facto HQ — the Tapawingo Regional Library.With a soundscape that includes songs from Queen, KISS, The Ramones, Quiet Riot, Pat Benetar, Rush and a little Dmitri Shostakovich for good measure, Tapawingo stars Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Billy Zane (Titanic, Zoolander), Gina Gershon (Bound, Face/Off), John Ratzenberger (Cheers, Toy Story), Amanda Bearse (Married with Children, Fright Night), Kim Matula (Netflix’s Hunting Wives, Fighting with my Family), and Jay Picardo (NCIS: Los Angeles, Modern Family) and was produced by Narang’s Foggy Bottom Pictures.Director Dylan Narang shares, “I’m so excited the Guild is recognizing the music supervision in Tapawingo. It’s a collaborative work of art and, like all independent films, took a ton of hard work by our brilliant team and some very supportive agencies and musicians for it all to come together.The music in Tapawingo not only provides tone, but also provides insight into the characters’ minds, their goals, and their backgrounds. I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish for the movie and especially for the story.”The 16th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will take place Saturday, February 28, 2026, at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.Get in on the laughs! Watch Tapawingo tonight on Amazon , visit: TapawingoFilm.com , and follow on instagram/facebook @tapawingofilm Media Inquiries regarding Tapawingo, Director Dylan K. Narang contact:Samantha Maezsamantha@epecmedia.com

