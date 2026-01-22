Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces Performers and Presenters for Induction Celebration

Inductees To Be Honored March 24, 2026, at the Boch Center Wang Theatre

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame has announced details for its second annual Induction Celebration, an exclusive evening celebrating a landmark class of artists and industry leaders whose work shaped Folk, Americana, and Roots music. The event will take place on March 24, 2026, on the stage of the Boch Center’s historic Wang Theatre. Proceeds from the Induction Celebration will support the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame’s nonprofit mission to honor the past, celebrate the present, and nurture the future of American music and the artists who shape it.The evening will include intimate tributes, live performances, and special presentations by inductees and distinguished guests, bringing together artists, peers, and supporters to build upon the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame’s cultural and educational mission. Attendance opportunities include sponsorships and a limited number of VIP tickets, which include a pre-ceremony reception and dinner. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, at FARHOF.org.The Hall of Fame Celebration will be a star-studded event featuring attendance and performances by living inductees Judy Collins, Tom Rush, and Tom Paxton.Additional performers and presenters will include Brad and Graham Whitford, Paula Cole, Maggie Rose, Brendan Cleary, Crys Matthews, Ari Hest, Chrissi Poland, Bobby Rush, Lizz Wright, Quinn Sullivan, Dom Flemons, Vance Gilbert, Noel Paul Stookey, Joe Spaulding, Anna Canoni, representatives of Farm Aid, and John Oates, among others.The evening will feature a Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame House Band assembled by Music Director Scott Sharrard (Gregg Allman Band) and featuring Tony Leone (Little Feat), Mike Merritt (The Max Weinberg 7), Greg Leisz (Jackson Browne), and Eric Finland (George Clinton).Tickets to the ceremony include a cocktail reception, a formal dinner before the ceremony, and a silent auction with signed memorabilia, concert tickets, unique music experiences, and more.The 2025 Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Inductees are:Living Artist: A living artist is a contemporary performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years before the year of Induction.Jackson BrowneJudy CollinsTom PaxtonTom RushNeil YoungLegacy Artist: A legacy artist is a performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 45 years prior to the year of Induction.Leonard CohenAretha FranklinMississippi John HurtSister Rosetta TharpeMuddy WatersIndustry/Non-Performer: Honors those whose creative or technical contributions shaped the sound and legacy of American music.John HammondAlan LomaxThe Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the historic Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St. in Boston. Curated by the Museum Collective in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, FARHOF is designed for music lovers of all ages and offers exhibits, artifacts, and educational experiences that honor legacies and nurture new musical traditions for generations to come. These genres have long given voice to people from every corner of the country and every background, capturing the joys, struggles, and stories that shape the American experience.Upcoming and recent exhibits include Music America: Iconic Objects from America’s Music History, This Wheel’s Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm; Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism; All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; and historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives.For updates, information about tours, upcoming events, and exhibits, please visit www.FARHOF.org Be sure to follow FARHOF on Facebook and Instagram.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana, and Roots music. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

