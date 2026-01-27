iad Real Estate Taps Veteran Broker, Dave Courtney, to Lead Next Phase of U.S. Expansion

Dave Courtney - Managing Director iad Real Estate

iad's Managing Director to spearhead U.S. growth, creating a borderless revenue share opportunity for agents worldwide

Agents shouldn't just build someone else's brokerage, they should be building an asset of their own - something that can support their family long after they choose to step away from day-to-day sales.” — Dave Courtney

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iad Real Estate (“iad”) has named veteran broker and operator Dave Courtney to lead the next phase of the company’s U.S. expansion, beginning with a strategic move into the Texas market.With 25 years as a real estate broker and owner, Courtney has already done at the brokerage level in the United States what iad has proven on a global scale: take a strong local operation and successfully expand it into new markets. He understands what it takes to launch new territories, navigate different regulatory environments, and keep agents at the center of every decision.In 2023, Dave and Carrie Courtney helped pave iad’s path into the United States when iad acquired their successful multi-state brokerage as its initial U.S. foothold. Since then, the Courtneys have been instrumental in translating iad’s global vision into a model that works for U.S. agents on the ground.As Managing Director for iad in the U.S., Courtney now leads the company’s next phase of growth—building on its current presence and expanding into additional U.S. markets, starting with Texas.“Texas is a deliberate move for us,” said Courtney. “It’s one of the largest real estate markets in the country and a key gateway within iad’s global network. It’s the perfect next step in strengthening our cross-border, agent-centric model.”Under Courtney’s leadership, iad’s revenue share structure becomes a truly global opportunity: agents in any country where iad operates can build and grow teams in other iad markets without personally holding a license in that region. This creates a borderless growth engine that allows agents to scale their business well beyond their home market while staying rooted in local expertise.Courtney is known for execution. His background in operations and leadership means he doesn’t just talk about strategy—he builds the systems, standards, and support structures that make strategy work in the field. He is equally comfortable in a boardroom reviewing growth plans as he is in a training room helping agents turn daily activities into a business they can one day sell.“Agents shouldn’t just build someone else’s brokerage,” Courtney added. “They should be building an asset of their own—something that can support their family long after they choose to step away from day-to-day real estate sales. That’s the vision we’re building with iad.”Aligned closely with iad’s global leadership team, Courtney is trusted to make hard decisions and keep the U.S. moving in the right direction. He has collaborated with major industry players and is a frequent speaker, trainer, and panelist—known for being direct, practical, and deeply agent-focused.A family man with seven children and a strong sense of legacy, Courtney brings long -term thinking to every decision: sustainable models over fads and a genuine passion for helping agents build real, transferable businesses that can support their families for years to come.For iad, choosing who should lead U.S. expansion is not a theoretical exercise. It requires someone who has opened new markets, built scalable systems, and earned the trust of both agents and corporate leadership. That is why Dave Courtney is leading iad’s move deeper into the United States—driving the next phase of growth into Texas and laying the foundation for what comes next.About iad Real Estateiad Real Estate is a global real estate network built on an agent-centric, cloud-based model. With a presence in eight countries, iad empowers real estate professionals to build scalable businesses through innovative technology, local support, and a powerful revenue share structure. iad combines global reach with local expertise, giving agents the tools and opportunities to grow their business and their future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.