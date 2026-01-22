Oregon Fire Service Health and Safety Collaborative, Oregon State Fire Marshal focus on Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

The Oregon State Fire Marshal joins fire departments statewide and national partners in observing January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, a time to recognize the elevated risk of occupational cancer among firefighters and recommit to prevention, education, and support for those affected.

Firefighter occupational cancer is one of the leading causes of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. The Oregon State Fire Marshal and national partners like the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network highlight this risk and provide resources throughout January to raise awareness, share best practices, and support survivors.

“Every firefighter deserves a safe work environment and a long, healthy life after service,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This is why we created the Oregon Fire Service Health and Safety Collaborative. Prioritizing the health and safety of our firefighters both supports them and strengthens our ability to protect our communities.”

Focus on Prevention and Health

The Oregon Fire Service Health & Safety Collaborative continues to advance initiatives that help reduce cancer risk for firefighters and first responders across Oregon. Through this collaborative, the Oregon State Fire Marshal provides:

• Cancer risk reduction resources: tools and guidance tailored for fire service members on minimizing exposure to carcinogens encountered during emergency operations.

• Education on best practices: including decontamination procedures, protective equipment care, and exposure mitigation strategies.

• Support for health and wellness: resources related to physical and behavioral health to support firefighters throughout their careers.

“Our collaborative bridges local fire agencies, health professionals, and firefighters to share strategies that make a real difference in daily operations,” Ruiz-Temple said. “Focusing on firefighter cancer in January amplifies that work and gives us an opportunity to bring every local fire agency along in adopting lifesaving practices.”

Supporting the Firefighter Community

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month offers weekly themes, educational tools, and actionable steps for fire departments to enhance cancer prevention efforts. National partners provide:

• Safety stand-downs, fact sheets, and training briefs.

• Survivor stories and prevention strategies focused on exposure reduction.

• Outreach efforts to strengthen legislative and health support for firefighters.

Get Involved

Firefighters, departments, families, and communities are encouraged to participate in awareness activities throughout January and beyond.

For tools, guides, and information visit the Oregon Fire Service Health & Safety Collaborative



For national resources and support:

• IAFF Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

• Firefighter Cancer Support Network