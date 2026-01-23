Upstart Novra Power to build gas turbine fleet for data center fast power using additive manufacturing

DAVOS , SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novra Power ’s CEO Volker Schulte explains the company’s strategy to solve the bottlenecks in grid power supply and the power generation equipment supply chain caused by the unprecedented growth in AI data center construction. The company will deploy a fleet of fast power gas turbine rental assets that have been tailored to the data center application. Novra Power has developed intellectual property utilizing additive manufacturing (3D-printing) for long lead time items to develop a new supply chain that can address the time-to-power problem in the industry.Novra Power’s CEO Volker Schulte talks to CBS during the Davos World Economic Forum and discusses the current challenges that the unprecedented build-out in AI data centers, so-called AI factories, represent for the electric power grid. “At Novra Power we set out to help the AI data center industry and by extension the entire economy to execute on the once in a generation challenge to bring new power projects online at the same pace as AI usage growth”, explains Dr Schulte.Novra Power is building a fleet of transportable gas turbine rental assets which are packaged and tailored for use in large scale AI data centers. Those assets will serve as bridging power to large scale data centers with an aim to eventually connect them to the utility grid once it becomes available. The design of the systems will be tailored to data center power integration including direct server cooling and electrical architecture.The turbines are selected such that major components can be manufactured using additive manufacturing technologies. These are 3D-printing technologies for highly stressed metal alloys such as those being used in gas turbines. This allows Novra Power to build out a new supply chain for those turbines, which will scale and fast-track the availability of power generation equipment for large scale AI data center projects.“With the combination of a fast power offering with proven technology and maximizing the use of additive manufacturing, we are addressing the most challenging energy supply chain question of our time that will be defining how fast AI can scale’, Dr Schulte continues.Novra Power set out in 2025 and is looking for partnerships for a demonstration site deployment by the end of 2026.

