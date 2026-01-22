Huntersville Wealth Management Firm MB Wealth Advisors Expands Focus on Advanced Financial Planning and Wealth Strategy

Wealth Advisor Michael Black - Founder of MB Wealth Advisors

MB Wealth Advisors expands its focus on advanced financial planning and coordinated wealth strategy for individuals and families with complex needs.

Clients aren’t just looking for investment performance - they want clarity. They want a strategy that coordinates their entire financial picture and helps them make smarter decisions.” — Michael Black

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MB Wealth Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Huntersville, North Carolina, announced an expanded focus on wealth management and advanced planning services designed for individuals and families with increasingly complex financial needs.As many investors and retirees face greater financial complexity - multiple accounts, shifting income needs, higher tax exposure, and evolving goals - MB Wealth Advisors is expanding its service focus to provide more coordinated long-term planning. The firm’s wealth management approach emphasizes strategic decision-making that connects investments, taxes, retirement income, and long-term objectives into a cohesive plan.“Over time, financial planning naturally becomes more complex,” said Michael Black, Founder of MB Wealth Advisors. “Clients aren’t just looking for investment performance - they want clarity. They want a strategy that coordinates their entire financial picture and helps them make smarter decisions as their goals and life circumstances evolve.”This expanded focus is especially relevant for individuals navigating key financial transitions such as retirement, career changes, account consolidation, or planning decisions tied to business ownership. These moments often require more than general planning or one-off investment advice, and can benefit from a broader strategy centered on long-term outcomes.In addition to serving individuals and families, MB Wealth Advisors works collaboratively with other professionals - such as CPAs and attorneys - when client circumstances require coordination across multiple areas. By supporting clients through a planning-based approach, the firm aims to reduce fragmentation and improve long-term alignment across financial decisions.MB Wealth Advisors’ wealth management services include retirement income and distribution planning, advanced wealth planning, business owner planning considerations, and tax-aware portfolio strategy. The firm’s expanded direction is focused on improving both the depth and quality of planning conversations and attracting clients seeking a more comprehensive approach to long-term wealth strategy.For more information about MB Wealth Advisors and its advanced wealth management services, visit https://mbwealthadvisors.com About MB Wealth AdvisorsMB Wealth Advisors is a financial planning firm based in Huntersville, North Carolina. The firm provides planning-driven wealth management strategies designed to help individuals and families build, manage, and preserve wealth through long-term coordination and informed decision-making.Media ContactMB Wealth AdvisorsHuntersville, NCWebsite: https://mbwealthadvisors.com Disclosure:Michael Black is an Financial Advisor through Brighton Securities Corp. MB Wealth Advisors is a branch office of Brighton Securities Corp, member FINRA/SIPC. MB Wealth Advisors and Brighton Securities Corp are each unaffiliated with one another.

