'Gardening Your Mind with Spiritual Tools' Expands into Workshops, Podcasts, and Online Course

Author Joseph Jones grows his mind-gardening framework into a full learning ecosystem for spiritual growth and mental wellness

Many people wish they could pull worries like weeds from a garden. This work teaches everyday tools to do exactly that, clearing what no longer serves you and planting what helps you thrive.” — Joseph Jones

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and spiritual educator Joseph Jones announces the expansion of his transformational project, Gardening Your Mind with Spiritual Tools, into a full ecosystem of learning experiences, including new workshops, a podcast, and an online course built around his book and companion workbooks.

Gardening Your Mind with Spiritual Tools bridges spiritual growth and mental wellness, guiding readers to tend the “soil” of their thoughts, beliefs, and emotions so they can cultivate resilience, clarity, and inner peace.

The book and its workbooks offer practical spiritual tools, mindfulness practices, and reflective exercises designed to help individuals navigate emotional turbulence, release limiting beliefs, and build a mindset that supports long-term growth. Drawing from more than three decades of sobriety and extensive experience in the mental health field, Jones combines personal insight with professional wisdom to help people reclaim their inner strength and reconnect with their authentic selves.

New Workshops, Podcast, and Course

Gardening Your Mind Workshops

Beginning in the coming months, Joseph Jones will host interactive Gardening Your Mind workshops, offered both virtually and in person. These sessions guide participants through the core principles of Gardening Your Mind with Spiritual Tools and its companion workbook, blending group discussion, live coaching, journaling, and spiritual exercises designed to bring the material to life.

Gardening Your Mind Podcast

The upcoming Gardening Your Mind podcast will feature weekly conversations, spiritual tools, and guided reflections rooted in the mind-gardening framework, offering listeners accessible practices for emotional and spiritual resilience.

Gardening Your Mind Online Course

The Gardening Your Mind online course will provide a structured, multi-module journey through the mind-gardening process. The course integrates book content, workbook exercises, and new video-based teachings for individuals and small groups seeking deeper transformation.

Availability and Community Connection

Gardening Your Mind with Spiritual Tools and its companion workbooks are available through major retailers and online platforms, including WestBow Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book outlets.

Readers and participants are invited to connect with the growing Gardening Your Mind community for contests, webinars, and future workshop sign-ups.

-Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/1383157786521082/

-YouTube: youtube.com/@josephjones

About the Author

Joseph Jones is the founder of The Jonathan Jones Learning Institute, a platform dedicated to helping individuals achieve personal growth through spiritual education and mental well-being. Drawing from years of mentoring, community service, and lived experience, Jones blends timeless wisdom with actionable practices that turn intention into transformation.

