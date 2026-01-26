New Vision Correction Paradigm in the South Bay: Torrance Surgeon Expands Beyond the 'Standard' LASIK Model

Dr. Erica Liu and Staff of Beach Cities Laser Vision

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, South Bay residents looking to ditch their glasses had two primary paths: visit a high-volume corporate LASIK center close to home, or face the 405 traffic to reach a specialized academic center like UCLA or a boutique clinic in Beverly Hills.Dr. Erica Liu of Beach Cities Laser Vision is introducing a third way. By becoming the first boutique practice in the South Bay to offer the "Full Spectrum" of five modern vision correction procedures, Dr. Liu is bringing advanced technology—previously reserved for major medical hubs—directly to the Torrance community.“Local corporate centers provide an important service, but their model is often built around one primary procedure: LASIK,” says Dr. Liu, a board-certified ophthalmologist. “The reality is that not every eye is a perfect fit for LASIK. By offering the full toolkit—including ZEISS SMILE and the EVO ICL —we can offer a truly unbiased recommendation. We aren't trying to fit the patient to the laser; we’re choosing the technology that fits the patient’s life.”This shift is particularly relevant for the South Bay’s active population. While high-volume centers are efficient, they may not always prioritize newer, specialized options like SMILE (a minimally invasive, flap-free procedure) or the EVO ICL (a collamer lens implant designed for permanent vision correction, yet able to be removed by your surgeon if needed). Meanwhile, larger academic institutions, while world-class, often manage a vast range of eye diseases, meaning refractive surgery is only a small part of their daily focus.“We wanted to bridge that gap,” Dr. Liu explains. “Patients shouldn't have to pay Beverly Hills premiums or navigate the complexity of a massive hospital system just to get a specialized procedure. We’ve brought that same level of elite, 'big city' technology here, but in a setting where the surgeon knows your name and stays with you through every step of the process.”By offering LASIK, ZEISS SMILE, EVO ICL, PRK, and Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), Beach Cities Laser Vision is providing South Bay residents with a local, specialized alternative that prioritizes variety and personalized care over a one-size-fits-all approach.About Beach Cities Laser Vision: Beach Cities Laser Vision is a premier refractive surgery center in Torrance, CA. Led by Dr. Erica Liu, the practice specializes in personalized, surgeon-led care. By focusing exclusively on vision correction excellence, they offer a high-tech, boutique alternative to both corporate centers and large institutional medical groups.

