Ice fishing in the Salmon Region is heating up, kids ice fishing derby scheduled for February 7 

Speaking of family-friendly, the 33rd annual Hyde Pond Kids’ Ice Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, February 7, from 9 to 11:00 am and is designed for youth aged 16 and under. Prizes will be awarded for kids who catch the biggest fish in each age category, and lucky kids who catch a tagged trout will go home with $25. Select fishing gear will be provided, and Idaho Fish and Game staff will be on site to assist with drilling holes, handing out bait, and teaching kids how to fish if needed.

