KROOZ® Launches Driver-Owned Rideshare Platform Across 118 Countries, Introducing Industry-First Global Profit Sharing

Global rideshare company eliminates surge pricing, guarantees 75% driver earnings, and commits 20% of annual net profits to drivers

Whether your need is ridesharing; desire cuisine or fast-food delivery or just looking for a smart packages delivery service provider. KROOZ® cater for you. Commuting with KROOZ® global is Convenient.” — KROOZ® spoke person

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KROOZ https://KROOZ.co ), a global rideshare, technology, and transportation network company (TNC), today announced the continued global rollout of its driver-owned mobility and delivery platform, now operating across 118 countries worldwide. The company provides rideshare transportation, food and cuisine delivery, and hot-shot package delivery services, positioning itself as a next-generation alternative to traditional investor-driven transportation networks.A full list of supported countries is available at https://mykrooz.com/countries A Driver-Owned Model Designed to Disrupt the IndustryUnlike conventional TNCs such as Uber, Lyft, Ola, and Bolt, KROOZoperates with no outside investors. The platform is owned by drivers, aligning company success directly with those who power the network.KROOZis the first Transportation Network Company globally to implement a structured, recurring profit-sharing model for drivers, setting a new standard for fairness and transparency in the mobility economy.20% Annual Net Profit Share for DriversUnder the KROOZmodel:• 20% of annual net profit generated in each operating country is allocated to active drivers within that market.• Profit-sharing distributions will occur annually each December.• The initial driver profit-share payout is scheduled for December 2026, with subsequent annual distributions thereafter.Industry-Leading Compensation and Payment TransparencyKROOZhas implemented a compensation structure designed to maximize driver earnings:• Drivers earn 75% of every rideshare or delivery fare, based on vehicle or motorcycle type.• No bank processing fees are deducted from driver earnings.• Drivers receive 100% of customer tips, with no platform deductions.• Earnings are automatically deposited directly into drivers’ bank accounts.No Surge Pricing for CustomersKROOZdoes not use surge pricing. The company maintains that surge-based pricing models exploit customers during peak demand periods and instead offers consistent, transparent pricing across its platform.Global Driver Onboarding Now OpenKROOZis actively onboarding independent drivers worldwide for both part-time and full-time earning opportunities.Driver Onboarding RequirementsTo activate a KROOZDriver account, applicants must complete the following steps:Email VerificationDrivers must verify their email address to access the KROOZDriver App.KYC / Identity VerificationAll drivers must complete Know Your Customer (KYC) and ID verification during onboarding.• Paid verification: Instant approval• Free verification: Processing within 2–3 weeksKROOZutilizes both manual and instant verification systems for drivers and customers to ensure platform security, regulatory compliance, and user safety.Bank Account LinkingDrivers link a bank account during setup. Daily earnings are paid via ACH or automatic deposit, with the option to update banking details at any time through the app.Bank Card RegistrationDrivers must add a bank card to facilitate platform fee settlement for any cash payments collected during rides or deliveries.AvailabilityThe KROOZDriver App is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.For driver registration and additional information, visit:About KROOZKROOZis a global rideshare, delivery, and transportation network company operating across 118 countries. Built on a driver-owned model with no outside investors, KROOZcombines technology, transparency, and fair economics to create a sustainable mobility ecosystem for drivers and customers worldwide.KROOZGlobal Network• Global: https://myKROOZ.com • Delivery: https://kroozdelivery.com • Africa: https://KROOZ.africa • Asia: https://KROOZ.asia • Americas: https://KROOZ.net • Europe: https://KROOZ.eu • USA: https://KROOZ.us • UK: https://KROOZ.uk • Canada: https://KROOZ.ca • Mexico: https://KROOZ.mx • India: https://KROOZ.in • UAE: https://KROOZ.ae • Nigeria: https://KROOZ.ng • Kenya: https://KROOZ.ke • Ghana: https://gh.KROOZ.co • South Africa: https://za.KROOZ.co

KROOZ®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.