KROOZ® Launches Driver-Owned Rideshare Platform Across 118 Countries, Introducing Industry-First Global Profit Sharing
Global rideshare company eliminates surge pricing, guarantees 75% driver earnings, and commits 20% of annual net profits to drivers
A full list of supported countries is available at https://mykrooz.com/countries.
A Driver-Owned Model Designed to Disrupt the Industry
Unlike conventional TNCs such as Uber, Lyft, Ola, and Bolt, KROOZ® operates with no outside investors. The platform is owned by drivers, aligning company success directly with those who power the network.
KROOZ® is the first Transportation Network Company globally to implement a structured, recurring profit-sharing model for drivers, setting a new standard for fairness and transparency in the mobility economy.
20% Annual Net Profit Share for Drivers
Under the KROOZ® model:
• 20% of annual net profit generated in each operating country is allocated to active drivers within that market.
• Profit-sharing distributions will occur annually each December.
• The initial driver profit-share payout is scheduled for December 2026, with subsequent annual distributions thereafter.
Industry-Leading Compensation and Payment Transparency
KROOZ® has implemented a compensation structure designed to maximize driver earnings:
• Drivers earn 75% of every rideshare or delivery fare, based on vehicle or motorcycle type.
• No bank processing fees are deducted from driver earnings.
• Drivers receive 100% of customer tips, with no platform deductions.
• Earnings are automatically deposited directly into drivers’ bank accounts.
No Surge Pricing for Customers
KROOZ® does not use surge pricing. The company maintains that surge-based pricing models exploit customers during peak demand periods and instead offers consistent, transparent pricing across its platform.
Global Driver Onboarding Now Open
KROOZ® is actively onboarding independent drivers worldwide for both part-time and full-time earning opportunities.
Driver Onboarding Requirements
To activate a KROOZ® Driver account, applicants must complete the following steps:
Email Verification
Drivers must verify their email address to access the KROOZ® Driver App.
KYC / Identity Verification
All drivers must complete Know Your Customer (KYC) and ID verification during onboarding.
• Paid verification: Instant approval
• Free verification: Processing within 2–3 weeks
KROOZ® utilizes both manual and instant verification systems for drivers and customers to ensure platform security, regulatory compliance, and user safety.
Bank Account Linking
Drivers link a bank account during setup. Daily earnings are paid via ACH or automatic deposit, with the option to update banking details at any time through the app.
Bank Card Registration
Drivers must add a bank card to facilitate platform fee settlement for any cash payments collected during rides or deliveries.
Availability
The KROOZ® Driver App is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
For driver registration and additional information, visit:
👉 https://KROOZDriver.com
About KROOZ®
KROOZ® is a global rideshare, delivery, and transportation network company operating across 118 countries. Built on a driver-owned model with no outside investors, KROOZ® combines technology, transparency, and fair economics to create a sustainable mobility ecosystem for drivers and customers worldwide.
KROOZ® Global Network
• Global: https://myKROOZ.com
• Delivery: https://kroozdelivery.com
• Africa: https://KROOZ.africa
• Asia: https://KROOZ.asia
• Americas: https://KROOZ.net
• Europe: https://KROOZ.eu
• USA: https://KROOZ.us
• UK: https://KROOZ.uk
• Canada: https://KROOZ.ca
• Mexico: https://KROOZ.mx
• India: https://KROOZ.in
• UAE: https://KROOZ.ae
• Nigeria: https://KROOZ.ng
• Kenya: https://KROOZ.ke
• Ghana: https://gh.KROOZ.co
• South Africa: https://za.KROOZ.co
KROOZ® Media Relations
KROOZ, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
KROOZ®
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.