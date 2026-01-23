SVP Cloud, CDW and Founder of Mission Cloud Discusses AI Cloud Transformation at World Economic Forum in Davos

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Cloud , a leading AWS Premier Tier Partner and CDW company, today announced that SVP, Cloud at CDW and founder of Mission Cloud, Simon Anderson participated in an exclusive broadcast interview at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026. The interview, filmed in Davos and released on CBS News, explores how organisations are accelerating AI cloud transformation to drive business innovation and growth.As generative AI reshapes industries at unprecedented speed, enterprise leaders face growing pressure to move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable business outcomes. The interview addresses this challenge, examining how forward-thinking organisations are building custom AI applications on the cloud, iterating rapidly, and scaling what works—transforming proofs of concept into production systems at pace.Mission Cloud has emerged as a trusted partner in this shift. With hundreds of generative and agentic AI projects delivered on AWS, the company helps enterprises navigate the complexity of modern AI cloud environments—from selecting the right large language models and preparing data for AI workloads, to establishing robust security and governance frameworks."The leaders pulling ahead aren't just adopting AI—they're building on the AI cloud with speed and focus, measuring outcomes, and scaling AI that delivers real value," said Simon Anderson, SVP Cloud at CDW and founder of Mission Cloud, a CDW company. "Our role is to partner with organizations to identify their best use cases for AI, engineer and deploy AI software and solutions that can be measured in real business outcomes, and then scale and manage what works. AI is a business transformation accelerator, and leaders that embrace AI everywhere will drive exponential outcomes for their customers, teams and businesses."The discussion highlights how AWS AI and machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock are enabling organisations to deploy generative AI applications and autonomous agents at enterprise scale. Mission Cloud brings deep expertise in leveraging these AI cloud services to help businesses build fast, measure outcomes, and turn strategic ambition into results.About Mission Cloud:Mission Cloud, a CDW company, is a leading AWS Premier Tier Partner and born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, delivering end-to-end cloud services, advanced AI solutions, and specialised software for AWS customers. Since 2017, Mission Cloud has completed more than 3,500 AWS projects, including over 250 generative and agentic AI initiatives, helping organisations from startups to global enterprises optimize their technology investments, enhance performance and governance, and innovate with confidence. For more information, visit www.missioncloud.com

