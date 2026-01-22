Former Jackson Caregiver Faces Charges of Theft and Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult

MADISON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a former caregiver accused of financially exploiting and theft from a vulnerable adult in her care.

In November 2025, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Doniesha Dilworth (DOB: 09/06/97), who was working as a caregiver at the time of the alleged incident. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents determined Dilworth was involved in the financial exploitation of a male victim, who is a TennCare patient with an intellectual disability.

On January 21st, after obtaining an arrest warrant, TBI agents took Dilworth into custody, charging her with one count each of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and Theft of Property. She was booked into the Madison County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

