Komatsu featured in BBC’s 'Age of Automation' series highlighting the future of mining

Global BBC story showcases how autonomous haulage is improving safety, productivity and workforce opportunity in mining

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Komatsu Mining Technologies today announced its participation in the BBC’s Age of Automation series, exploring how autonomous solutions are reshaping the future of mining while keeping people at the center of operations.Published by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the article – “The mining tech with people at the centre” – highlights real-world implementation of Komatsu’s FrontRunner™ Autonomous Haulage System at Boliden’s Aitik copper mine in northern Sweden, one of Europe’s largest and most technologically advanced open-pit mining operations.The story examines how automation in mining is driving measurable gains in safety, efficiency and reliability, while also enabling new skills, roles and career paths for workers. Through real-world perspectives from Boliden employees, the story illustrates how autonomy enhances productivity, improves safety and enables new roles and skills across the workforce.At the Aitik mine, Komatsu’s FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System is helping Boliden optimize haulage operations in challenging Arctic conditions. By combining proven autonomous technology, advanced analytics and close collaboration with customers, Komatsu is supporting mining operations as they navigate labor constraints, safety expectations and growing operational complexity.The BBC feature also underscores the essential role mining plays in supplying critical minerals needed for modern life, and how automation is helping operators meet growing global demand while navigating labor constraints, safety expectations and operational complexity.Komatsu’s inclusion in the Age of Automation series reflects the company’s broader automation strategy, which focuses on delivering practical, scalable solutions that generate real value. Komatsu is working with customers worldwide to deploy technologies that improve operational performance while empowering people on site.Readers can explore the full BBC article and learn more about how Komatsu and Boliden are advancing autonomous mining together by visiting www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/age-of-automation/the-mining-tech-with-people-at-the-centre/ To learn more about Komatsu’s automation solutions and mining technologies, visit www.komatsu.com About KomatsuKomatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance.

