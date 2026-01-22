Blue Ridge Automotive Marks Regional Growth with Comprehensive Certifications Across Atlanta Metro

Logo of Blue Ridge Automotive

Multi-location auto repair shop achieves RepairPal Certified Excellence and additional industry recognitions, maintaining 4.9-star rating with 425+ reviews.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metro Atlanta drivers now have access to auto repair services backed by some of the industry's most rigorous certifications. Blue Ridge Automotive , with locations in Chamblee, Marietta, Buckhead, and Decatur, has earned RepairPal Certified Excellence status alongside TechNet Professional certification and CarMax service provider designation.The RepairPal Certified Excellence designation requires shops to pass comprehensive assessments of technical training, customer satisfaction scores, and fair pricing practices. According to RepairPal's certification criteria, facilities must demonstrate consistent performance across diagnostic accuracy, repair quality, and transparent communication with customers. Blue Ridge Automotive currently maintains a 4.9-star rating across 425+ Google reviews and holds a BBB A+ rating, reflecting the shop's commitment to these standards."These certifications aren't handed out—they're earned through consistent delivery of quality work and honest communication," said Josh Underwood, owner of Blue Ridge Automotive. "Our team takes the 24-month, 24,000-mile nationwide warranty seriously because we stand behind every repair. When customers see RepairPal Certified or TechNet Professional on our door, they know we've been independently verified for technical capability and fair pricing."The shop's four locations bring distinct expertise to Metro Atlanta's automotive service landscape. The Chamblee facility, formerly Optimum Auto Repair, has served the community since 2003. The Marietta location builds on Whitlock Goodyear's tire and alignment expertise established in 2010. The Buckhead shop, previously Road Britannia since 1971, maintains specialized knowledge in Land Rover, Jaguar, and classic British vehicles while now servicing all makes and models. The Decatur location extends Blue Ridge Automotive's reach into DeKalb County's eastern communities, providing convenient access to certified service for drivers throughout the Metro Atlanta region.Blue Ridge Automotive completes a complimentary 48-point vehicle inspection for every service visit, categorizing concerns by urgency using a red-yellow-green priority system. This diagnostic approach, combined with digital inspection reports featuring photos and detailed notes, allows customers to make informed decisions about immediate repairs versus future maintenance planning.The TechNet Professional network provides access to technical training updates and OEM repair procedures across all vehicle manufacturers. This certification ensures Blue Ridge Automotive technicians stay current with evolving automotive technology, from traditional combustion engines to hybrid systems and advanced driver assistance features. The CarMax service provider designation validates the shop's ability to meet the quality standards required for servicing vehicles under extended warranty programs.Blue Ridge Automotive was also named a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite for 2022, earning recognition in eight Metro Atlanta neighborhoods including Chamblee's Shallowford Heights, Brookhaven's Town Brookhaven, and Dunwoody's Cambridge area. The shop won this community-driven award in 2021, 2022, and 2023, demonstrating sustained local trust.The multi-location structure allows customers throughout Metro Atlanta to access certified service near their home or workplace. All four facilities offer the same 24,000-mile, 24-month nationwide warranty on parts and labor, meaning repairs performed at any Blue Ridge Automotive location are covered whether customers are driving locally or traveling across the country. The shop services Asian, Domestic, and European vehicles, with diagnostic equipment and technical resources to handle both routine maintenance and complex repairs across all major manufacturers.For Metro Atlanta drivers evaluating auto repair options, the combination of RepairPal Certified Excellence, TechNet Professional certification, CarMax service provider status, and consistent high ratings provides third-party validation of service quality. These certifications require ongoing compliance with industry standards, regular audits, and demonstrated customer satisfaction—criteria that distinguish certified shops from uncertified competitors in the region's automotive service market.About Blue Ridge Automotive Blue Ridge Automotive operates four full-service auto repair facilities in Chamblee, Marietta, Decatur, and Buckhead, Georgia. Established in 2021 through the acquisition of long-standing local shops, the company provides comprehensive automotive services for all makes and models with RepairPal Certified Excellence and TechNet Professional certifications. All repairs include a 24,000-mile, 24-month nationwide warranty. Learn more at https://blueridgeauto.co/ ###Media ContactBlue Ridge AutomotiveAddress:3190 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305665 Whitlock Ave SW, Marietta, GA 300643733 N Peachtree Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341803 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030, United StatesPhone:Atlanta, GA - (404) 266 1699Marietta, GA - (770) 426-4220Chamblee, GA - (770) 216-8474Decatur, GA - (404) 549-9424Website: https://blueridgeauto.co

