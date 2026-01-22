FOUR FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED TO INAUGURAL LEGAL 500 – CALIFORNIA ELITE LIST

Craig Welin Gerrick Warrington Brian Bloom Andrew Alper

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that four of the firm’s partners are named to the inaugural The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite, a distinction recognizing top regional lawyers delivering exceptional, market-leading work. Each partner was honored in the award’s Banking and Finance category, underscoring Frandzel’s leadership in guiding financial institutions, corporate clients, and other stakeholders through complex lending, financing, and transactional matters. The firm itself was also recognized for its excellence in Banking and Finance.“We are proud of our attorneys for receiving this outstanding recognition,” says Managing Shareholder Hemal Master. “This honor reflects their consistent success in high-stakes matters and their unwavering dedication to our clients.”The attorneys who are honored are:• Andrew Alper• Brian BloomThe Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite evaluates lawyers through a rigorous process that includes client feedback, peer interviews, and review of significant matters demonstrating meaningful local impact. The inaugural list highlights attorneys who might otherwise be overlooked in global rankings, shining a spotlight on their influence in regional markets.

