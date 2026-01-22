Free Daily Debt Intelligence Newsletter Launched for Consumers, Regulators, and Industry Professionals

Steve Rhode - Get Out of Debt Guy - GetOutOfDebt.org

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Rhode , the Get Out of Debt Guy , has launched a free daily email newsletter delivering debt-related news, scam alerts, and consumer protection updates to subscribers every weekday at 10 AM. The newsletter serves consumers facing financial difficulties as well as industry professionals, attorneys, regulators, and journalists who need to stay current on debt relief developments.Newsletter CoverageThe daily newsletter covers topics that impact both consumers and the professionals who serve them:- Breaking debt news — Credit card debt statistics, bankruptcy law changes, student loan policy updates- Scam alerts — Warnings about debt relief scams, credit repair fraud, and predatory practices- CFPB and FTC enforcement actions — Regulatory actions against debt relief companies, consent orders, and settlements- State attorney general actions — State-level enforcement and consumer protection developments- Expert analysis — Context and guidance from Steve Rhode, who has been helping consumers with debt since 1994Who Benefits From This NewsletterConsumers receive honest guidance without sales pressure or shame, helping them make informed decisions about debt relief options.Bankruptcy and consumer attorneys stay current on industry trends, regulatory changes, and emerging issues affecting their clients.Financial services professionals — including credit counselors, financial advisors, and lending officers — gain insight into consumer experiences and compliance developments.Debt relief company compliance teams can monitor enforcement trends and identify practices that attract regulatory scrutiny.Regulators at state and federal agencies receive ground-level intelligence on consumer experiences and emerging scams — often before patterns appear in formal complaint data.Journalists covering personal finance gain access to an industry insider source with 30 years of experience documenting consumer debt issues.No Sales Pitch, No ShameThe newsletter maintains the same philosophy as the Get Out of Debt Guy website: providing honest information without judgment since no products or services are sold. Subscribers receive one email per day with no upsells, no affiliate promotions, and no required purchases."People in debt are already stressed," said Steve Rhode, founder of Get Out of Debt Guy. "They need information they can trust, not another sales pitch. And the professionals who work in this space — whether they're helping consumers, enforcing laws, or reporting on the industry — need a source that tells the truth about what's actually happening."Rhode founded a credit counseling organization in 1994 that grew to 70 employees before he stepped away in 2006. That insider experience, combined with his own personal bankruptcy in 1990, gives him a perspective that spans both sides of the debt relief industry.Subscription DetailsThe newsletter is free to subscribe with no credit card required. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time with a single click. The sign-up form is available at https://getoutofdebt.org/subscribe About Get Out of Debt GuyGet Out of Debt Guy provides free consumer advocacy and debt education. Founded by Steve Rhode, who filed bankruptcy in 1990 and rebuilt his life, the site helps people make informed decisions about debt relief options including bankruptcy, debt settlement, and credit counseling. Steve has been helping consumers escape debt since 1994 and has appeared on FOX, CNN, ABC, NBC, and MSNBC. Free resources available at GetOutOfDebt.org.###

