Armstrong appoints Fargo consultant Michelle Kommer to State Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today appointed Michelle Kommer of Fargo to a vacancy on the State Board of Higher Education, effective immediately.

Kommer has owned and operated HighRoad Partners, a firm providing outsourced human resources, payroll, employee benefits, Medicare advisory and consulting services, since 2020. She previously served in leadership roles in state government for nearly four years, including as commerce commissioner, labor commissioner and executive director of Job Service North Dakota, where she led the revitalization of the state’s Workforce Development Council. Prior to that, Kommer served in executive positions for Western State Bank in West Fargo, Noridian Mutual Insurance Co. d/b/a BlueCross BlueShield ND in Fargo, and OtterTail Corp. based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

“As a business owner and former state agency leader who understands the crucial role of higher education in addressing our state’s workforce challenges, Michelle will bring valuable perspective and experience to the board,” Armstrong said. “We appreciate her willingness to serve and look forward to working with her and the entire board to ensure that our campuses are aligned with changing workforce needs and continue to be our state’s best recruiting tool.”

Kommer earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mayville State University, a master’s degree in management from the University of Mary and a law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law. She is licensed to practice law in North Dakota and Minnesota.

She succeeds Levi Bachmeier, who resigned from the Board of Higher Education in November when he took office as North Dakota’s new superintendent of public instruction. Kommer will serve the remainder of Bachmeier’s four-year term on the board, which expires June 30, 2029. Her appointment must eventually be confirmed by the state Senate.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.