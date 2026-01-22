6 Physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics Awarded As NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved six physicians at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics based on merit for 2025.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, the team of Drs. Deepan Patel, Dev Sinha, Dipan Patel, Jahnna Levy, Neil Sinha and Andrew So have been recognized by NJ Top Docs for their outstanding expertise in 2025.These specialists bring an exceptional depth of experience to the treatment of a wide spectrum of pain conditions. With a comprehensive range of solutions—spanning targeted interventions, minimally invasive surgical options, advanced medical care, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and behavioral health support—they work collaboratively to address pain from every angle.Founded in 1994, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics has remained steadfast in its mission: to bring meaningful relief to individuals suffering from both acute and chronic pain. The practice’s physicians share not only deep clinical expertise but a genuine passion for elevating their patients’ quality of life. Their work is driven equally by compassion and innovation, with a commitment to continually advancing the fields of pain management and orthopedics.At the heart of the practice is a deeply personalized approach. Every patient receives a thoughtfully crafted treatment plan tailored to their unique needs, medical history, and goals. From the moment a patient steps through the door, the team prioritizes understanding, listening closely, asking the right questions, and ensuring that each treatment aligns precisely with what that individual requires to feel better.Through thorough evaluations and cutting-edge diagnostic tools, Garden State Pain and Orthopedics takes a holistic, detail-driven approach to identifying the true source of pain. Whether a patient is struggling with headaches, migraines, or discomfort in the neck, back, hips, legs, knees, or joints, the team is unwavering in its commitment to finding effective, lasting solutions.Patients consistently commend the practice for its compassionate care, its forward-thinking treatment options, and its dedication to creating a supportive, healing environment. Garden State Pain and Orthopedics continues to set the bar for excellence—delivering not just treatment, but genuine hope and renewed quality of life for those they serve.To learn more about Garden State Pain and Orthopedics, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gardenstatepainorthopedics/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

