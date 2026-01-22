Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) Approves Bayometric’s Live Scan Fingerprinting System

Bayometric Logo

The Utah DPS has approved Bayometric’s Live Scan Fingerprinting System, empowering organizations to submit fingerprints electronically for background checks.

We’re proud to receive official approval from Utah Department of Public Safety, which validates our system’s ability to deliver secure, compliant, and efficient electronic fingerprinting across Utah.” — Danny Thakkar

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayometric, a leading provider of biometric identification and fingerprinting solutions, has announced the approval of its Live Scan Fingerprinting System by the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

This approval allows Bayometric to offer its Utah DPS approved Live Scan technology to service providers, employers, and licensing agencies across Utah, enabling them to submit mandatory electronic fingerprint submissions directly to the Utah DPS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The approval confirms that Bayometric’s system meets the highest technical and security standards for fingerprint-based background checks. It ensures compliance with the FBI’s Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) and Next Generation Identification (NGI) programs, frameworks that define how biometric data is securely transmitted and processed for criminal history and non-criminal background screening.

What this approval means for Utah

Many regulated industries in Utah require fingerprint-based background checks for licensing, certification, and employment. The approval of Bayometric’s Live Scan system gives these organizations a trusted, compliant, and efficient tool to meet those requirements electronically.

By adopting Bayometric’s live scan system, service providers and agencies can eliminate paper-based fingerprint cards, reduce submission errors, and significantly shorten the processing time for background checks.

This approval strengthens Bayometric’s presence in the U.S. fingerprinting market and positions the company as a leading technology provider supporting compliance and security initiatives throughout Utah.

Industries and professionals requiring fingerprint-based background checks in Utah

Utah law mandates fingerprint-based background checks for a broad range of professionals, industries, and licensing entities. Industries like public safety & legal, finance & real estate, health & human services, education, and other regulated fields require compliance through approved electronic systems.

For these sectors, fingerprint-based checks are essential to ensure public safety, prevent fraud, and maintain trust in regulated occupations. Bayometric’s approval now provides these organizations with a proven, easy-to-deploy solution that meets Utah DPS and FBI standards.

Key benefits of Bayometric’s Utah DPS-approved Live Scan System

Bayometric designed its Live Scan Software to simplify fingerprinting operations while maintaining full compliance with state and federal requirements. The system enables fast, accurate, and secure submission of fingerprints for both criminal and non-criminal background checks.

High-quality fingerprint capture: Bayometric’s advanced imaging technology ensures accurate capture of rolled and flat fingerprints, which minimizes issues like smudging or incomplete impressions. Each fingerprint image meets FBI and Utah DPS quality benchmarks for electronic submission.

Automatic validation and quality checks: Built-in software validation ensures every fingerprint meets technical standards before submission, helping reduce rejections and delays in background investigations.

Secure transmission to DPS and FBI: All fingerprint and demographic data are encrypted and securely transmitted through certified channels, fully complying with CJIS Security Policy and Utah DPS transmission requirements.

Faster results and reduced workload: Electronic submission eliminates paper forms and mailing delays. Organizations and applicants can receive results faster, which streamlines licensing and employment processes.

Simple integration and support: Bayometric’s system can be deployed easily for live scan operators, service agencies, and private businesses. The intuitive user interface makes it accessible to staff with minimal technical experience.

About Utah DPS fingerprinting compliance

The Utah Department of Public Safety, in coordination with the FBI, oversees fingerprint-based background checks for licensing and employment across various sectors. These checks are mandatory under state and federal regulations for individuals seeking to work in public safety, healthcare, education, and other regulated fields.

Electronic submission of fingerprints ensures a faster, more accurate, and incredibly secure process compared to traditional ink-based methods. Bayometric’s approval by the Utah DPS ensures its system can now be used across the state to facilitate these background checks in full compliance with technical and security standards.

Join our growing network of partners

Bayometric is now actively seeking partnerships with live scan operators, government agencies, and businesses throughout Utah. The company aims to make its Utah DPS-approved Live Scan Fingerprinting System available throughout the state, enabling a faster, more compliant background screening process.

Interested operators and organizations can learn more or begin deployment by visiting www.bayometric.com or contacting Bayometric directly.

About Bayometric

Bayometric has been a trusted name in biometric security and fingerprinting technology for nearly two decades. The company provides live scan systems, live scan software, and identity verification tools for clients across government, law enforcement, healthcare, and financial sectors.

With its Utah DPS approval, Bayometric continues its mission to simplify identity verification and strengthen compliance across industries. Its focus on accuracy, security, and reliability ensures that every customer can meet fingerprinting and background check requirements with complete confidence.

