Special Olympics Georgia to Host the 2026 State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) will host the 2026 State Indoor Winter Games on Friday, January 30th, and Saturday, January 31st, at the LakePoint Sports Complex and various other venues across Cobb and Bartow Counties. SOGA is thrilled to welcome athletes, coaches, Unified partners, sponsors, and volunteers. Competitors from around the state will participate in a range of sports, including Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball, Bowling, Pickleball, and Powerlifting.The Southeast Powerlifting event, also organized by SOGA, will take place on Saturday, January 31st, at Kennesaw State University’s Marietta Campus. Athletes from Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, and South Carolina will showcase their strength in Deadlift, Bench Press, Squat, Push/Pull, and Full Power categories.Also kicking off January 31st is Olympic Town from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at LakePoint Sports Complex, Court 10. In addition to the competition, athletes will have the opportunity to receive free Healthy Athletes screenings, including Healthy Hearing, Opening Eyes, Special Smiles and Strong Minds. Strong Minds will be held during the Powerlifting event at Kennesaw State University’s Marietta Campus, while the remaining three events will take place at the LakePoint Sports Complex on Saturday, January 31st.Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club, Winter Construction, Knights of Columbus, and The Coca-Cola Company for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.Special Olympics Georgia would also like to recognize the Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 State Indoor Winter Games: Winter Construction.For more information on State Indoor Winter Games & Southeast Powerlifting, contact Vice President of Sports and Training, Santiago Arias, at Santiago.Arias@SpecialOlympicsGa.org.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 23,185 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit. www.SpecialOlympicsGa.org COME BE INSPIRED!

