Commissioner Miller Announces Texas Agriculture Hall of Fame

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced the creation of the Texas Agriculture Hall of Fame, a new statewide honor celebrating the men and women whose grit, innovation, and leadership have made Texas agriculture the strongest in the nation.

“Texas agriculture didn’t become number one by accident,” Commissioner Miller said. “It was built by generations of farmers, ranchers, researchers, educators, and industry leaders who devoted their lives to feeding and clothing this country—and much of the world. The Texas Agriculture Hall of Fame will give these pioneers and legends the recognition they deserve while preserving their stories for generations to come.”

The Hall of Fame will recognize individuals across every corner of the agricultural landscape, including production agriculture, agribusiness, research, education, policy, and rural community leadership. Honorees will embody the know-how, determination, and independent spirit that define Texas agriculture—from multi‑generation family farms and ranches to world‑class research institutions.

Texas agriculture drives the state’s economy, generating hundreds of billions of dollars in economic activity and supporting millions of Texas jobs. Commissioner Miller said the Hall of Fame will serve as a lasting tribute to that impact.

“Our kids need to hear these stories,” Miller said. “They need to know who battled droughts, pests, market swings, trade barriers, and yes, even government red tape so Texas agriculture could thrive. The Texas Agriculture Hall of Fame will ensure those stories are never lost—and that young Texans see agriculture as a future worth fighting for.”

The Texas Agriculture Hall of Fame will be developed in partnership with agricultural organizations, educational institutions, and industry leaders statewide. The inaugural class of inductees will be announced at a later date, with plans to host an annual induction ceremony bringing together producers and agricultural leaders from across Texas.

“When Texas agriculture succeeds, Texas prospers,” Miller said. “The Texas Agriculture Hall of Fame is about honoring those who built our agricultural legacy and inspiring bold confidence in the future of Texas agriculture.”

Additional details about honorees and upcoming events will be released in the coming weeks.