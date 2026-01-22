Jake La Botz to Release First Fiction Book on 20th Anniv. 'Tattoo Tour,' Performing at Tattoo Parlors in U.S. & Europe

Poster Credit -Nicolas Mounier

Musician, meditation teacher, actor (True Detective, Rambo), now fiction writer, Jake La Botz to release book and play music at tattoo shops around the world.

Jake La Botz writes like the bastard spawn of Denis Johnson, Hubert Selby, and Flannery O’Connor…haunting and deep.” — Jerry Stahl

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake La Botz, songwriter, meditation teacher, and actor (True Detective, Rambo, The Grace of Jake), has added “fiction author” to his resume. His debut book, Your Place in This World, a novella and story collection, will be released April 14th via the University of Wisconsin’s award-winning Cornerstone Press.

2026 also marks the 20th anniversary of La Botz’s infamous and unconventional Tattoo Across America Tour where he performs solo at tattoo shops throughout the U.S.

La Botz will be reviving the tattoo tour to play his patented "gospel-noir" tunes and to read tales from his new book, but this time as an international event: The Tattoo Across the Globe Tour.

Early notices on Your Place in This World:

“Fierce and kinetic, La Botz ferries us through his collection with the precision of someone who’s lived every note, every scar, every song.”

—MEG TUITE, author of Planked by the Abyss

“Your Place in This World has an emotional depth and street-smart verisimilitude reminiscent of works from writers like Saul Bellow. . . . An absolute feat of a debut.”

—DANIEL PEÑA, author of Bang: A Novel

Jake La Botz’s 20th Anniversary “Tattoo Across the Globe Tour”:

April 21: Kenosha, WI - The White Lilac

April 22: Chicago, IL - Cary’s Lounge

April 23: Kokomo, IN - Kokomo Arts Pavilion (sponsored by Genesis Recovery)

April 24: Cincinnati, OH - One Shot Tattoo

April 25: South Shore, KY - Snakeoil Tattoo

April 26: Bidwell, OH - Ohio Tattoo Museum

April 27: Pittsburgh, PA - Island Avenue Tattoo

April 28: Cleveland, OH - 252 Tattoo

April 29: Rockford, IL - 6 Finger Tattoo

May 03: St. Paul, MN - The Dubliner

May 21: Las Vegas, NV - The Punk Rock Museum

May 22: Fallbrook, CA - Little C’s Tattoo

May 23: Reseda, CA - Pamela Des Barres’ House

May 24: West Hollywood, CA - Shamrock Social Club

May 27: Salem, OR - All American Tattoo

May 28: Portland, OR - Freaks and Geeks Tattoo

May 29: Seattle, WA - Rain Line Tattoo

June 25: Gunzenhausen, DE - Gorilla Biscuit

June 26: Nuremberg, DE - Honeytrap Tattoo

June 27: Bremen, DE- TEO

June 28: Buitenpost, NL - Paviljoen MeM (sponsored by Rinto's Tattooshop)

June 29: Ghent, BE - Missy Sippy

June 30: Eindhoven, NL - Dragon Tattoo

July 01: Paris, FR - Baby Jane Tattoo

July 02: Rouen, FR - Terrasses du Jeudi

July 05: Cologne, DE - Em Drügge Pitter

