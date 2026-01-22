Jake La Botz to Release First Fiction Book on 20th Anniv. 'Tattoo Tour,' Performing at Tattoo Parlors in U.S. & Europe
Musician, meditation teacher, actor (True Detective, Rambo), now fiction writer, Jake La Botz to release book and play music at tattoo shops around the world.
ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake La Botz, songwriter, meditation teacher, and actor (True Detective, Rambo, The Grace of Jake), has added “fiction author” to his resume. His debut book, Your Place in This World, a novella and story collection, will be released April 14th via the University of Wisconsin’s award-winning Cornerstone Press.
2026 also marks the 20th anniversary of La Botz’s infamous and unconventional Tattoo Across America Tour where he performs solo at tattoo shops throughout the U.S.
La Botz will be reviving the tattoo tour to play his patented "gospel-noir" tunes and to read tales from his new book, but this time as an international event: The Tattoo Across the Globe Tour.
Early notices on Your Place in This World:
“Fierce and kinetic, La Botz ferries us through his collection with the precision of someone who’s lived every note, every scar, every song.”
—MEG TUITE, author of Planked by the Abyss
“Your Place in This World has an emotional depth and street-smart verisimilitude reminiscent of works from writers like Saul Bellow. . . . An absolute feat of a debut.”
—DANIEL PEÑA, author of Bang: A Novel
Jake La Botz’s 20th Anniversary “Tattoo Across the Globe Tour”:
April 21: Kenosha, WI - The White Lilac
April 22: Chicago, IL - Cary’s Lounge
April 23: Kokomo, IN - Kokomo Arts Pavilion (sponsored by Genesis Recovery)
April 24: Cincinnati, OH - One Shot Tattoo
April 25: South Shore, KY - Snakeoil Tattoo
April 26: Bidwell, OH - Ohio Tattoo Museum
April 27: Pittsburgh, PA - Island Avenue Tattoo
April 28: Cleveland, OH - 252 Tattoo
April 29: Rockford, IL - 6 Finger Tattoo
May 03: St. Paul, MN - The Dubliner
May 21: Las Vegas, NV - The Punk Rock Museum
May 22: Fallbrook, CA - Little C’s Tattoo
May 23: Reseda, CA - Pamela Des Barres’ House
May 24: West Hollywood, CA - Shamrock Social Club
May 27: Salem, OR - All American Tattoo
May 28: Portland, OR - Freaks and Geeks Tattoo
May 29: Seattle, WA - Rain Line Tattoo
June 25: Gunzenhausen, DE - Gorilla Biscuit
June 26: Nuremberg, DE - Honeytrap Tattoo
June 27: Bremen, DE- TEO
June 28: Buitenpost, NL - Paviljoen MeM (sponsored by Rinto's Tattooshop)
June 29: Ghent, BE - Missy Sippy
June 30: Eindhoven, NL - Dragon Tattoo
July 01: Paris, FR - Baby Jane Tattoo
July 02: Rouen, FR - Terrasses du Jeudi
July 05: Cologne, DE - Em Drügge Pitter
Jake La Botz
Jake La Botz
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.