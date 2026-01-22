iCrimeFighter and Getac Video Solutions Partner to Streamline Digital Evidence Sharing for Law Enforcement

iCrimeFighter partners with Getac Video Solutions to enable one-click transfer of in-car and body-worn video, reducing time and preserving chain of custody.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iCrimeFighter , a leading cloud-based digital evidence management platform trusted by hundreds of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors nationwide, today announced a new integration with Getac Video Solutions, a global leader in rugged mobile computing, in-car video, and body-worn camera technology for public safety.Founded by law enforcement officers and built specifically for police and prosecutors, iCrimeFighter provides a secure, centralized platform for collecting, managing, storing, and sharing digital evidence. The new integration allows agencies to transfer video evidence directly from Getac’s in-car and body-worn camera systems into iCrimeFighter with a single click, eliminating manual downloads and uploads. This connection simplifies evidence sharing, reduces administrative time, and ensures full chain-of-custody integrity.“With this new integration, agencies can move video evidence securely and instantly into iCrimeFighter,” said Jason Brovitch, Chief Sales Officer of iCrimeFighter. “Our goal is to make digital evidence management effortless. Partnering with Getac gives departments a seamless bridge between their camera systems and their digital case workflow.”The first live deployment of the Getac to iCrimeFighter integration is now active with the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, an early adopter of both systems.“The Getac and iCrimeFighter connection has already streamlined how our team manages and shares evidence,” said Sheriff Walter Zuehlke, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. “Our deputies can now transfer videos directly to prosecutors in seconds, saving valuable time and minimizing the chance of errors.”Getac Video Solutions provides industry-leading public safety video systems designed to withstand the toughest environments and is trusted by agencies around the world. By integrating with iCrimeFighter’s secure cloud platform, law enforcement can now centralize all digital assets including body and squad video, photos, 911 recordings, and surveillance clips in one unified location.“Law enforcement will always rely on multiple technologies,” Brovich added. “This partnership helps those systems work together, making officers’ jobs easier and their digital workflows more efficient.”For more information about the iCrimeFighter and Getac Video Solutions integration, visit www.iCrimeFighter.com or email sales@iCrimeFighter.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.