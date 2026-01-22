Innovative and Creative Financial Services Executive to Drive Revenue Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. With experience gained in $5 million to $13 billion Fortune 500 businesses, Vickie Sherman joins Chief Outsiders to grow financial services companies as a fractional CMO.

— Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vickie Sherman, an experienced, innovative, and strategic marketing executive will now apply her financial services and property development industry knowledge to drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Sherman joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 100 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Vickie is passionate about leading enterprise marketing and communications, driving cultural transformations to unlock potential and achieve success,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep financial services and commercial real estate industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”According to the Chief Outsiders website, Sherman applies experience gained in $5 million to $13 billion and Fortune 500 businesses to accelerate revenue growth. Bringing focus during high-stakes situations, she leads organizations through transformation—whether that’s scaling for growth, integrating after acquisitions, or navigating crisis situations. Known for eliminating silos to enhance divisional and corporate transparency, she excels in organizational strategy, aligning cross-functional teams to reach consensus, determine roadmaps, and propel execution.Financial Services Marketing LeadershipAs a Chief Outsiders Financial Services focused Fractional CMO , Sherman brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at Pacific Premier Bank & Pacific Premier Trust, she accelerated the $70B integration of Pacific Premier and Umpqua/Columbia Bank by leading the acquiree’s side of corporate communications. Before that, she restructured the Pacific Premier marketing organization to an in-house agency format, launching an outbound digital sales enablement platform across the enterprise, and introducing a low-cost workflow management system that reduced costs by 90%.And as Senior Vice President, Director of Integrated Marketing for Mechanics Bank, she accelerated post-acquisition integration including a new website, intranet, and workflow management system, resulting in a more cohesive and sustainable bank culture within 180 days. As Senior Vice President, Director of Integrated Marketing, she achieved Rabobank North America’s best performance in five years, identified and implemented the merger Target Operating Model (TOM), sharpened growth and GTM strategies, and coordinated brand renaming across all assets, without disrupting business as usual.Sherman’s impressive executive marketing experience also includes roles as President & CEO at Marketing Doer Co, an independent financial services technology marketing consultancy, and Interim Vice President, Marketing, and Senior Manager, Marketing for Golden 1 Credit Union. Her commercial real estate experience includes leading the marketing of a number of retail centers for various firms, many of which are now affiliated with Broadridge.To support her successful executive marketing career, Sherman earned a post-graduate certification from Pacific Coast Banking School (PCBS) at the Foster School of Business at Washington University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of California, Davis, Graduate School of Management in Davis, California, and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Cognitive Science from the University of California, San Diego, Revelle College. She completed her Certified Financial Professional Marketing accreditation from the American Bankers Association and an AI certification for Marketing and Communications Leaders from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 100 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsOS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders™. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gearsprocess.

