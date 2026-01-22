Domenico Vacchiano on SlotMatic: Artificial Intelligence and the Role of Hub Affiliations

Domenico Vacchiano, Founder di SlotMatic SlotChain verrà presentato in anteprima internazionale a ICE Barcelona 2026 EGR Italy Awards 2025

NAPOLI, ITALY, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is profoundly reshaping the gaming industry, yet its real impact on game development is still constrained by complex, costly, and heavily manual processes. It is from this awareness that the vision behind SlotMatic was born, as explained by Domenico Vacchiano , founder of the platform, in an interview published in the latest issue of iGaming México.An interview that fits into a well-defined innovation journey and highlights Hub Affiliations among the strategic partners supporting SlotMatic.Artificial intelligence and slot development: overcoming the limits of the traditional industryIn the interview, Vacchiano points out how today’s gaming industry is moving at a significantly slower pace compared to the technological evolution surrounding it. In particular, slot development remains tied to long cycles, high investments, and a strong reliance on manual processes—especially during the most critical stages: ideation, mathematical modeling, and game validation.SlotMatic was created to address these inefficiencies through a multi-agent artificial intelligence system, designed to replicate the work of a full game development studio. Specialized agents collaborate on concept creation, mathematics, game logic, and testing, making it possible to move from an initial idea to a playable prototype in just a few hours, while maintaining enterprise-level mathematical accuracy and quality standards.An enterprise platform, not technological hypeOne of the central themes of the interview is the distinction between truly industrial solutions and superficial applications of artificial intelligence. Vacchiano emphasizes that SlotMatic is not designed to generate mere visual concepts or proof-of-concept demos, but to automate the core of game development, ensuring precision, consistency, and scalability.The platform is aimed at development studios, operators, and investors, offering an infrastructure capable of reducing time and costs without compromising reliability, certifiability, or integration with existing ecosystems. An approach that reflects a long-term vision focused on building sustainable solutions that can be genuinely adopted by the market.The strategic role of Hub Affiliations within the SlotMatic ecosystemDuring the interview, Vacchiano highlights how SlotMatic is supported by Hub Affiliations, one of Europe’s leading digital performance marketing groups, with deep expertise in iGaming and its growth dynamics.“The support of Hub Affiliations means that we are not just a technological concept,” Vacchiano explains.“We are a movement fully backed by resources and vision, ready to redefine slot creation.”For Hub Affiliations, supporting SlotMatic is part of a broader strategy focused on developing an ecosystem in which technology, compliance, performance, and responsibility coexist, helping to raise standards across the entire digital gaming value chain.Innovation, trust, and sustainable growthThe interview outlines a clear vision: for technological innovation to be truly effective, it must translate into solid products, reliable processes, and tangible value for operators and end users. In this context, the collaboration between SlotMatic and Hub Affiliations represents an example of how technological expertise, industrial vision, and strategic support can converge to accelerate the evolution of the gaming sector.A journey already described in previous communications published by Hub Affiliations and now further confirmed by the words of Domenico Vacchiano, outlining a development model in which artificial intelligence is not an end in itself, but a tool for building a more efficient, scalable, and future-oriented gaming industry.

