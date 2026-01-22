Statement from Governor Josh Stein on 53rd Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

NORTH CAROLINA, January 22 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade: “Fifty-three years ago, the United States Supreme Court assured women they had the constitutional right to make their own health care decisions. Regrettably, that guarantee has been stripped away. Last January, I signed an executive order directing state cabinet agencies to protect women and health care providers from criminal prosecutions and extreme attacks on reproductive freedom. Safe and reliable reproductive health care is vital for women and families across the state, and I remain committed to doing everything in my power to ensure North Carolina safeguards their fundamental freedoms. I will veto any further restrictions on women’s reproductive freedoms because women, not politicians, should make these most personal of decisions.”

