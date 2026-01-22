Dr. Raymond Douglas to Appear on The Balancing Act® to Spotlight Thyroid Eye Disease Awareness

Beverly Hills oculoplastic surgeon and Tepezza pioneer joins fellow experts and a patient to shed light on an often-misunderstood autoimmune eye condition.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned physician Dr. Raymond Douglas will be featured in an upcoming local segment of The Balancing Act® , a nationally recognized program dedicated to education and awareness around rare and often misunderstood diseases.The segment is scheduled to air on KCOP-MyNetwork at the following times:Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM PTSunday, January 25, 2026 at 2:00 PM PTViewers are encouraged to tune in to their local KCOP affiliate to watch this compelling and informative episode.This special segment of The Balancing Actfocuses on Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) , a rare autoimmune condition that can significantly impact vision, appearance, and overall quality of life. The program brings together medical expertise, research insights, and real patient experiences to provide a comprehensive look at the disease and its treatment journey.Featured in the segment:Dr. Raymond Douglas, who discusses TED diagnosis, the disease itself, and available treatment optionsDr. Shivani Gupta, who highlights ongoing research and the mission of Eye to Eye, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to increasing awareness and education around TEDMaria Lechuga, a nurse practitioner who walks viewers through the treatment process and patient care experienceJeanne Twisk, a patient who shares her personal experience navigating a TED diagnosis and treatment journeyTogether, the segment offers an educational and human-centered look at Thyroid Eye Disease, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis, continued research, and patient advocacy.“The team did an outstanding job bringing this story to life,” said Dr. Douglas. “This is a meaningful opportunity to educate viewers about a rare disease that often goes undiagnosed or misunderstood. It’s truly worth the watch.”For more information, viewers can visit The Balancing Actonline or tune in to KCOP-MyNetwork on the dates listed above.About Dr. Raymond DouglasRaymond Douglas, MD, PhD, is a world-renowned, board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) treatment and transformation.Dr. Douglas is one of the lead scientists behind Tepezza, the only FDA-approved treatment for TED. He served as principal investigator for the international clinical trials that led to FDA approval and was the first physician in the world to treat patients with Tepezza following approval. His work has played a pivotal role in advancing the understanding and treatment of TED.He earned his medical degree and PhD in immunology with academic distinction from the University of Pennsylvania and completed an orbitofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute. Dr. Douglas is also a professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is known for integrating advanced medical care with a holistic, wellness-focused approach.About The Balancing ActThe Balancing Actis an award-winning, nationally syndicated television program that delivers educational, informative, and inspiring content focused on health, wellness, and everyday challenges facing individuals and families. Through expert interviews, real-life stories, and trusted voices, the show brings complex topics - such as rare diseases - into clear focus for viewers.Produced by BrandStar, The Balancing Actairs across major local broadcast affiliates and streams digitally, extending its reach beyond television to online and social platforms. The program is committed to raising awareness, encouraging informed conversations, and empowering audiences with knowledge that supports better health and quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.