Arch Dental Assistant School Brings Affordable Dental Career Training to Little Rock

Arch Dental Assistant School

Arch Dental Assistant School will open a new Little Rock campus at the end of this winter, offering hands-on dental assistant training.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Dental Assistant School is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its Little Rock campus at the end of this winter, expanding access to affordable, hands-on dental assistant education in Central Arkansas. The new campus is designed to help students quickly prepare for careers in dentistry through practical training delivered in a real dental environment.Nancy West, Program Manager, added, “This program is designed to support students every step of the way—from their first day of training to their transition into the dental workforce. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Little Rock and help students build rewarding careers in dentistry.”The campus will be located at 209 S State St, Little Rock, AR, and will offer a 10-week dental assistant program that blends online coursework with in-person lab training and clinical experience. Students will develop essential skills needed to pursue dental assistant certification and enter the workforce with confidence.Arch Dental Assistant School has partnered with Knight Dental Care , a trusted local dental practice, to provide students with hands-on training inside an active dental office. Through this partnership, students gain real-world exposure to dental procedures, patient care, and professional workflows.“Our dental assistant programs are built to create direct pathways from education to employment,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By working closely with local dental providers, we ensure students receive meaningful hands-on experience that prepares them for long-term success.”About Arch Dental Assistant School – Little RockArch Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and employment in dental offices. The 10-week program combines online instruction, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Arch Dental Assistant School – Little Rock is located at 209 S State St, Little Rock, AR.About Knight Dental CareKnight Dental Care is a comprehensive dental practice serving the Little Rock community with a focus on patient comfort, quality care, and modern dental techniques. The practice offers a wide range of dental services and is committed to improving oral health while supporting the education of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

