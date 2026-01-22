SEO North Announces New Specialized Medical Content Division to Meet Rising E-E-A-T Standards

Medically Reviewed Content

New service provides high-authority, human-written content to help addiction treatment centers and health clinics meet Google's rigorous YMYL quality standards.

Our goal is to help treatment centers build a digital presence that reflects the same level of care and expertise they provide in their clinical facilities.” — Isaac Adams-Hands

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEO North , a premier digital strategy agency, has announced the launch of its new Medically Reviewed Content division. This specialized service provides addiction treatment centers , detox facilities, and mental health organizations with clinically accurate, 100% human-written content designed to meet Google’s "Your Money or Your Life" (YMYL) search standards.In the evolving landscape of healthcare SEO, search engines now prioritize Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness (E-E-A-T). For behavioral health providers, generic or AI-generated content often fails to meet these rigorous criteria, leading to diminished search visibility and potential regulatory risks. SEO North’s new offering addresses these challenges by utilizing writers with specific backgrounds in health and medicine."Patient trust begins with the information they find online," says Isaac Adams-Hands, Founder of SEO North. "Our medically reviewed content is crafted by experts who understand the nuances of addiction medicine and mental health. We aren't just writing for search engines; we are writing for the person in crisis searching for a lifeline. This ensures every page is clinically sound, empathetic, and compliant with current healthcare marketing guidelines."SEO North’s service features a "Clinical Accuracy Guarantee," ensuring all medical facts are verified. The service is 100% human-written, providing a critical alternative to AI-generated text which often lacks the required nuance for medical topics.Key highlights of the service include:- Expert Backgrounds: Content created by writers with specific education or professional experience in the medical and behavioral health niches.- E-E-A-T Alignment: Articles are designed to signal deep expertise to Google's quality raters through proper sourcing and authoritative perspectives.- Scalable Workflows: Facilities can order individual treatment pages or complete content audits without long-term contracts or subscription lock-ins.- Originality Guarantee: Fully auditable Google Docs provided with every order to ensure 100% human-crafted transparency.With this launch, SEO North reinforces its commitment to high-integrity digital marketing for the healthcare sector, helping facilities turn their websites into trusted clinical resources.

