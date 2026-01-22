enSights, an AI-native, cloud-based energy business management software company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- enSights Named Energy Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards enSights, an AI-native, cloud-based energy business management software company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, which recognize companies, leaders and products delivering impactful, innovative solutions."The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."enSights was recognized for its outstanding contributions to innovation in the Energy category. The company redefines how asset owners and independent power producers (IPPs) operate at scale by enabling decision-grade operations that connect performance, financial impact and accountability in one unified system, which has led to up to a 90% reduction in reporting time, 50% faster issue resolution and portfolio revenue improvements of up to 7%.Asset owners and IPPs struggle with fragmented data, hidden revenue leaks and unclear cross-team accountability. enSights unifies performance, financial and operations data in one decision-grade, AI-driven platform so teams can spot issues sooner, prioritize the right fixes and improve portfolio returns.“We’re honored to be recognized as a 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winner,” said Alon Mashkovich, CEO of enSights. “The program celebrates innovation that delivers real business impact, and that’s what we focus on every day. We help asset owners and IPPs catch issues earlier, act faster as portfolios scale, grow more complex and drive measurable gains so they stop leaving money on the table.”The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners reveal that innovation is no longer about new technologies; it’s about how those technologies can make a real business impact.For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening About enSightsenSights is an AI-native energy business management platform that helps clean-energy companies operate at scale by turning complex operational data into clear, financially driven decisions. Designed for asset owners, IPPs, O&M providers and OEMs, enSights unifies performance, operations and reporting in one secure system replacing fragmented tools with real-time visibility and prioritization, enabling teams to improve profitability, maintain control and run their operations with financial accountability and confidence.About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in business. Unlike many recognition programs , these awards are evaluated by business leaders and practitioners who reward programs, products, and people that deliver real, quantifiable excellence rather than marketing narratives.ContactsClare QuirinTigercomm (on behalf of enSights)+1.630.908.9860clare@tigercomm.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.