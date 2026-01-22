Atlas Renewable Energy advances towards 1 GW goal in Colombia with new long-term PPA

Atlas Renewable Energy El Campano is Atlas' second solar project following the successful completion of Shangri-La. El Campano will supply renewable energy to the national electricity grid.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, leading international company in sustainable energy solutions, announced the signing of a new power purchase agreement (PPA) with a leading Colombian energy trading company, enabling the development of the El Campano Solar Plant, located in Colombia’s northern region. The project strengthens the reliability of the national electricity system and responds to the country’s growing energy demand.El Campano project is Atlas Renewable Energy's second asset to begin construction in Colombia and is part of the company's investment strategy to reach 1 GW of installed renewable capacity in the country in the coming years. The plant will have an installed capacity of 128 MWp and is expected to begin operations by the end of 2027.Through the PPA, the project will deliver approximately 245 GWh of renewable energy per year, enabling a reliable, stable, and competitive energy supply. This generation is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 110,000 Colombian households.Awarded at the 2024 Reliability Charge Auction, El Campano is a strategic infrastructure project that will not only add new generation capacity but will also strengthen system reliability and enable greater participation of solar power in the Colombian energy mix. Beyond its installed capacity, El Campano will deliver tangible results for the energy transition by helping prevent approximately 38,200 tons of CO₂ emissions per year, supporting a more resilient energy matrix capable of accompanying long-term economic development.“This project reflects our focus on the effective execution of strategic power generation projects for the country and on developing energy solutions tailored to our customers' needs,” said Camilo Serrano, Regional General Manager of Atlas Renewable Energy.This progress builds on the trust Atlas has earned following the successful execution of its first project in Colombia, Shangri-La, which was developed and brought into operation in record time and in accordance with high technical, environmental, and social standards. This experience reaffirms the company's ability to execute large-scale projects with operational excellence and certainty for the country's electricity system.As part of its construction, the project will incorporate an approach focused on creating value in the region, promoting the training and hiring of local labor and the implementation of social and environmental programs aimed at strengthening productive capacities and regional development.One of the pillars of this approach is the “We Are Part of the Same Energy” program, Atlas’ flagship initiative to promote local community participation in the renewable energy sector through technical training and job opportunities. In projects such as the Shangri-La solar plant in Tolima, the program trained more than 140 women from 13 local communities, expanding employment opportunities and increasing female participation in solar project construction.With El Campano Solar Plant, Atlas continues to consolidate its presence in Colombia through projects that contribute real capacity to the electricity system, strengthen grid reliability, and enable conditions for the country's sustainable growth.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company that has developed over 8.4 GW of renewable energy assets. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence in Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with extensive global power market and renewable energy expertise, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporations in their transition to clean energy, guaranteeing reliable solutions that are innovative and have a positive impact on the communities where it operates.More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

