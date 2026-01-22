Judson University Partners with Quest Food Management Services to Enhance Campus Dining Experience

Students Enjoying the New Dining Program Experience Quest Culinary Team Leaders Students Eating in the Betty Lindner Dining Hall

New partnership innovates the campus dining program, introducing a refreshed, hospitality-driven experience that reflects the values of the Judson community.

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judson University has partnered with Quest Food Management Services to enhance its campus dining program, introducing a refreshed, hospitality-driven experience that reflects the warmth and values of the Judson community. The collaboration has already resulted in increased engagement, improved communication, and a renewed focus on service and student experience. Judson, a Christian liberal arts university known for its close-knit campus life, sought a dining partner who could bring fresh energy, intentional hospitality, and strong collaboration to its dining program. Quest began planning with Judson leadership in January, engaging students, faculty, and staff through open forums and feedback sessions that helped shape the foundation of the new program.A Focus on Clarity, Hospitality, and Student ExperienceAs part of the transition, Judson and Quest worked together to identify opportunities to enhance communication, flow, and the overall dining environment. Student feedback highlighted a desire for clearer menu visibility, improved service flow during peak hours, and a dining atmosphere that felt more welcoming and engaging.Quest’s Approach: Communication, Hospitality, and PartnershipThrough a collaborative vision with Judson leadership, Quest implemented several impactful updates, including:• Large digital menu screens at each station to improve clarity, flow, and allergen transparency• A renewed hospitality focus, with team members trained to warmly welcome and engage with students• Intentional collaboration, including feedback forums attended by more than 100 students, faculty listening sessions, a catering focus group, and a comprehensive onboarding process to understand Judson’s priorities• Expanded menu offerings featuring healthier options, allergen-friendly choices, international dishes, and recipes tailored for student athletes and those with dietary needs• Stronger campus integration, supporting student clubs, expanding service hours, and using digital screens to promote campus events• Sustainability initiatives, including Judson’s “green box” reusable container program and local product sourcing partnershipsImprovements were introduced in phases throughout the transition, beginning with summer camp service in May, student athletic meals in July, and full dining service in August, when new branding and entrance signage were unveiled.Strong Early ResponseStudents and staff have responded positively to the enhanced dining experience, noting friendly service, improved menu variety, and a more energetic atmosphere. Early favorites include Italian Beef Pizza and a rotating selection of authentic international dishes. Judson has also seen increased engagement from student workers, who now receive hands-on hospitality training and support major university events such as Founder’s Day.Leadership Commentary“Judson University is committed to creating an exceptional student experience, and our partnership with Quest reflects that commitment,” said Ginny Guth, SVP for Student Success. “Quest’s focus on quality, hospitality, and collaboration aligns beautifully with our mission. We are already seeing how their approach enhances community life on campus.”Quest CEO Nick Saccaro emphasized the shared values behind the partnership. “Judson University is a place defined by connection and genuine care for students,” Saccaro said. “Our goal was to build a dining experience that reflects that spirit. We’re proud of what has been accomplished in such a short time and excited to continue strengthening the program together.”Looking AheadQuest and Judson University plan to continue expanding meal access and variety across campus. Upcoming enhancements include pop-up offerings such as smoothies, ramen bowls, and ice cream sundae bars, as well as additional scratch-made items at the student-run coffee shop. Quarterly food committees and tasting events will ensure ongoing student feedback remains central to the program’s continued growth.About Quest Food Management ServicesFor more than 40 years, Quest Food Management Services has provided dining programs for K-12 schools, universities, corporate offices, and event venues. Known for fresh, scratch-made meals and personal service, Quest combines culinary expertise with operational excellence to deliver food experiences that nourish, connect, and inspire communities. For more information, visit www.questfms.com or contact Christina Malham, AVP of Marketing, at cmalham@questfms.com.About Judson UniversityLocated in Elgin, Illinois, Judson University is a fully accredited, Christ-centered institution preparing students to shape lives that shape the world. Founded in 1963, Judson offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs spanning a wide range of disciplines. These areas include accounting, architecture, art and design, business, Christian leadership, counseling, computer science, nursing, and many more. Home to a vibrant community of learners, Judson integrates faith and learning within a supportive environment that values excellence, service, and innovation. With an enrollment of more than 1,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world, Judson continues to be recognized for its strong academic programs, competitive athletics, and commitment to equipping students to live out their faith in their professions, families, and communities. For more information go to JudsonU.edu or contact Cassidy Loeppky, Director of Marketing and Communications at cassidy.loeppky@judsonu.edu

