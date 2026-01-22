Cypress West and TPG Angelo Gordon Joint Venture Acquire Medical Outpatient Assets in Arizona and California

Pima Medical Pavilion

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cypress West Partners (Cypress West) in joint venture with TPG Angelo Gordon announced the acquisition of two medical outpatient buildings in Chino Hills, CA and Scottsdale, AZ, totaling 132,283 square feet of space. With these transactions, the joint venture has now acquired 13 medical outpatient properties since inception in 2024.

Pima Medical Pavilion, located at 8415 North Pima Road in Scottsdale, was acquired from Healthcare Realty Trust, represented by JLL. The building is a two-story 91,212-square-foot medical outpatient building that is 92% leased to a diverse set of clinical users. The building is anchored by strong local practices including Bloom Reproductive Institute, Scottsdale OBGYN Specialists, and SurgCenter/USPI.

The joint venture also acquired a two-story, 41,071-square-foot building at 2140 Grand Avenue in Chino Hills from a seller represented by CBRE. The multi-tenant asset is 94% leased and anchored by credit tenant Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

“The addition of these two high-quality assets to our portfolio in major West Coast markets to close out 2025 marks another significant step in our national growth strategy with TPG,” said Cypress West Partners Vice President Ed Hernandez.

In 2024, Cypress West and TPG Angelo Gordon announced a programmatic joint venture seeking to acquire up to $300 million in medical outpatient assets across strategic, high-growth Sunbelt and West Coast markets. The joint venture targets core-plus and value-add returns through leasing, repositioning, and redevelopment.

About Cypress West: Cypress West is a vertically integrated, owner-operator focused on acquiring, developing and operating institutional quality healthcare real estate throughout the United States. Based in Orange County, CA and Dallas, TX, the firm is led by its two founders, Chris Cumella and Jeff Johnson, and principals Eric Minor, Ed Hernandez, and Sam Clark who are responsible for leading a large, diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate with decades of experience underwriting medical properties. For acquisition opportunities, contact Sam Clark (sclark@cypresswestpartners.com) and Ed Hernandez ehernandez@cypresswestpartners.com). Learn more at www.cypresswestpartners.com

About TPG: TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $286 billion1 of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

