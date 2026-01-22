QualityLife Care Network Launches in Northeast Ohio, Bringing Family-Centered Home Care to Cuyahoga and Lake Counties

QualityLife Care Network Karrington Jones, Founder of QualityLife Care Network

Founded by healthcare professional whose caregiving journey with her mother-in-law revealed critical gaps in the industry

I wanted to give families what we were searching for: dependable, humane care that lets you actually live your life without constant worry.” — Karrington Jones, Founder

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QualityLife Care Network, a new non-medical home care agency serving Cuyahoga and Lake Counties in Northeast Ohio, officially launches with a mission to deliver dependable, dignity-centered care that helps older adults and individuals with disabilities live safely and comfortably at home.Founded by Karrington Jones, a healthcare administration professional with more than 15 years of industry experience, QualityLife Care Network was born from a deeply personal journey. While helping care for her mother-in-law, who is living with Alzheimer's disease, Karrington and her family experienced firsthand the challenges that too many families face: inconsistent care, communication gaps, and the ripple effects these issues create across an entire household."When you're caring for someone you love, the last thing you need is uncertainty about whether help will show up, or whether that help will truly understand your family's needs," said Karrington Jones, Founder of QualityLife Care Network. "I wanted to give families what we were searching for: dependable, humane care that lets you actually live your life without constant worry."Built from Lived ExperienceQualityLife Care Network's care model reflects the lessons Karrington learned navigating her family's caregiving journey. The agency distinguishes itself through empathy-trained professionals, a thoughtful caregiver matching process, and responsive communication that keeps families informed and reassured."This isn't just a business - it's a promise to show up with heart, every day," Jones added. "We treat every client like family because we understand exactly what families are going through. We've been there."The agency is grounded in five core values that guide every interaction: respect, compassion, professionalism, cultural awareness, and empathy.Comprehensive Services for Every NeedQualityLife Care Network offers flexible, personalized care options that adapt to each client's unique needs and preferences. Services include companionship, light housekeeping, transportation assistance, medication reminders, errand running, medical appointment scheduling, bathing assistance, meal preparation, dressing and grooming support, and pet care.Care is available at home, in facilities, or wherever support is needed, with personalized care plans developed through a free in-home assessment process.Serving Northeast Ohio CommunitiesQualityLife Care Network serves families throughout Cuyahoga and Lake Counties, including Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, Lakewood, Parma, Beachwood, Solon, Strongsville, Mentor, Willoughby, Painesville, and surrounding communities.Professional Foundation, Personal MissionKarrington studied healthcare administration and brings professional experience in operations, care coordination, and client services. She combines this training with lived experience to design care models that prioritize dignity, accountability, and long-term quality of life for clients and peace of mind for their families.Families interested in learning more can schedule a free in-home assessment by visiting qualitylifecn.com.About QualityLife Care NetworkQualityLife Care Network is a non-medical home care agency serving Cuyahoga and Lake Counties in Northeast Ohio. Founded by Karrington Jones, a healthcare administration professional with over 15 years of experience, the agency delivers family-centered care built on consistency, transparency, and trust. The agency's empathy-first approach ensures every caregiver is trained with heart, matched with care, and supported to deliver comfort, trust, and dignity to every client. For more information, visit qualitylifecn.com.Media Contact:Karrington JonesFounder, QualityLife Care NetworkPhone: 216-999-5433Email: info@qualitylifecn.comWebsite: qualitylifecn.com

