Gardner Business Media Announces Locations for New Contract Manufacturing Event Series

CINCINNAT, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gardner Business Media (GBM) today announced Austin, TX and Grand Rapids, MI , as the premiere locations for CONTRAX , a new in-person event series connecting American contract manufacturing parts, components and services buyers and suppliersCONTRAX will debut June 24-25 in one of the nation’s fastest growing manufacturing technology hubs, Austin, TX. CONTRAX Grand Rapids will follow October 21-22 connecting buyers and suppliers in the diverse, active and manufacturing-rich Midwest.Both events will feature an exhibit floor showcasing North America’s premier industrial parts producers and service providers including companies specializing in design engineering, 3D printing and prototyping, casting, CNC machining, metal forming and fabricating, plastics processing, surface treatment and parts finishing.CONTRAX attendees include companies actively investing in expanding their supply base, taking product to market or addressing manufacturing production and services needs. Target titles include engineers, managers, supply chain, sourcing and purchasing professionals at OEMs, brand owners, tier suppliers, government agencies and investment firms involved in durable goods and discrete parts manufacturing.Produced and promoted by Gardner Business Media, CONTRAX participants will benefit from access to GBM’s audience of more than 800,000 industrial manufacturing profiles and nearly 100 years reporting and supporting the needs of America’s manufacturing market.Interested exhibitors, attendees and partners can find more information at CONTRAXShows.comAbout Gardner Business Media: Founded in 1928 with Modern Machine Shop, Gardner Business Media (gardnerweb.com) is North America's leading publisher of integrated media for durable goods manufacturing. Primary markets served include CNC machining and metalworking, 3D printing, plastics processing, mold manufacturing, composites fabrication, and products finishing. Gardner Business Media, Inc.’s portfolio includes magazines, tradeshows and technical conferences, digital media, market intelligence and solutions for event management, marketing and sales.About CONTRAX: Produced and promoted by Gardner Business Media, CONTRAX (contraxshows.com) events connects buyers and suppliers of American advanced manufacturing production parts and services. American contract manufacturers exhibit. American contract manufacturing services buyers attend. American contract manufacturing business happens!

