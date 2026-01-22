Michigan Auto Law Attorney Alex Kemp Achieves Board Certification in Truck Accident Law

Alex Kemp, Attorney at Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , the leading and largest law firm in Michigan dedicated exclusively to handling truck accident and car accident cases, proudly announces that litigation attorney Alexander P. Kemp has achieved Board Certification in Truck Accident Law from the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).With Kemp's recent accomplishment, Michigan Auto Law is now the only law firm in Michigan with more than one board-certified trucking lawyer, and one of just three law firms in the country with multiple board-certified trucking lawyers.“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Alex and a great honor for Michigan Auto Law,” states Steven Gursten, attorney and owner of Michigan Auto Law. “We are very proud to be able to offer our clients a level of specialized experience, knowledge and skill that they cannot find at any other law firm in Michigan. For more than 50 years, our attorneys have devoted themselves and their careers to helping people injured in truck accidents and car accidents. Achieving board-certification in truck accident law is a testament to their commitment to our mission to always put people over everything.”Board Certification in Truck Accident Law from the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is limited to lawyers who possess an enhanced level of skill and expertise in truck accident law and have demonstrated integrity and dedication to the interests of their clients. It is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieveTo achieve board certification, an attorney must have substantial trial experience with truck accident cases, including handling hundreds of trucking depositions, arguing trucking-related motions in court, cross-examining trucking experts, and publishing trucking-related articles in legal periodicals. Lawyers must also pass a thorough and demanding written examination that tests their proficiency, knowledge, and experience in truck accident law.Having achieved Board Certification in Truck Accident Law, Kemp is a member of a very small group of elite lawyers. He is one of only 87 lawyers throughout the entire U.S. to have Board Certification in Truck Accident Law. Kemp is also one of only two Michigan-based attorneys to have earned board-certification status. The NBTA estimates that only three percent (3%) of American lawyers are board certified in any area of law.To learn more about Michigan Auto Law attorney Alex Kemp visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com and view his attorney profile in the "about" section.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. For more than 50 years, Attorney Steven Gursten and his team of auto accident attorneys have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crashes and personal injury lawsuits, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar auto accident results than any law firm in the state. Michigan Auto Law has also been listed for 17 consecutive years with top reported settlements and trial verdicts in Michigan. Michigan Auto Law has a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and its attorneys are recognized as national authorities in auto accident litigation, leading the firm to be named "the best in the business" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper and to being named to “The Best Lawyer’s in America” for over 10 straight years. Michigan Auto Law has also been recognized among the "Best Law Firms" in the U.S. and it has earned the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence. Michigan Auto Law’s mission is to make a real difference in the lives of those they represent and to make Michigan a better and safer place. For more information about Michigan Auto Law, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For all inquiries, please contact:CONTACT: Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 734-765-1429 E-MAIL: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comCONTACT: Katrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPHONE: 586-747-7418 EMAIL: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

