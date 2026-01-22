Lithonia, GA (January 22, 2026) - At the request of the DeKalb County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Lithonia, GA. Jared Toombs, age 49, of Lithonia, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at about 11:30 a.m., DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DKSO) deputies were located in the 1900 block of Young Road in Lithonia, GA, to serve an eviction order. Toombs had been ordered to vacate the home. When Toombs opened the door, the deputies saw that he had a gun and Toombs immediately slammed the door. The deputies surrounded the home and attempted to speak with Toombs to get him to peacefully surrender. As deputies attempted to enter the home, Toombs fired at the deputies. No deputies were injured. An arrest warrant was obtained for Toombs and a search warrant for the home was secured. DKSO contacted the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) SWAT team for assistance executing the warrants. DKPD SWAT arrived on scene and attempted to negotiate with Toombs, but Toombs did not surrender. DKPD SWAT utilized tear gas to try to get Toombs to surrender, but Toombs refused. Once officers made entry into the home, they continued negotiating with Toombs and using tear gas. The negotiations carried over into the following morning. When the deputies entered the home, Toombs reached for a gun and the deputies shot him.

Toombs was taken to Grady Hospital and pronounced dead.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.