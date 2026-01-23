B2i Digital Named Official Marketing Partner for Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference

First Sector-Focused Virtual Investor Conference of the 2026 VIC Calendar

B2i Digital to Support Issuer Outreach at the January 27 Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM)

VIC are designed to support interaction, allowing investors to ask questions during presentations and to schedule one-on-one meetings with presenting executives following their sessions.” — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. will serve as Official Marketing Partner for the Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference taking place on January 27, 2026. The event is produced by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) , the long-running online investor conference series owned and operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., and marks the first sector-focused VIC event on the 2026 calendar.The Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference connects publicly traded companies operating in the digital asset and blockchain ecosystem with a global audience of individual and institutional investors. Participating companies present through live presentations and interactive Q&A sessions, followed by the opportunity for investors to schedule one-on-one meetings with company management teams directly through the VIC platform.VIC feature companies trading across multiple U.S. and international public markets, including NYSE, Nasdaq, OTC Markets, TSX, CSE, ASX, LSE/AIM, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and Euronext.“Digital asset investors are looking for more than presentations - they want direct access to management teams,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “Virtual Investor Conferences are designed to support that interaction, with the ability for investors to ask questions during presentations and schedule one-on-one meetings with presenting executives following their sessions.”Presenting companies include (with more to be announced):• Africa Bitcoin Corporation Limited (OTCQB: AFBCF | JSE: BAC)• VersaBank (Nasdaq: VBNK | TSX: VBNK)• AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX)• Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (OTCQB: BTCFF | TSXV: BTCT)• Metaplanet Inc. (OTCQX: MTPLF | TSE: 3350)As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will support issuer outreach around the conference by publishing digital profiles of presenting companies ahead of the event. These profiles are intended to help investors review company backgrounds prior to attending live sessions and scheduling meetings through the platform.Registration is now open for the January 27 Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com . Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.B2i Digital Featured Conferences: https://b2idigital.com/conferences Disclosure & Disclaimer: B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 (Office)david@b2idigital.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series providing an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing investor engagement. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationJohn ViglottiSenior Vice President, Investor AccessOTC Markets Group Inc.212.220.2221 (Office)JohnV@otcmarkets.com

